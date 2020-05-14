Zeteo Biomedical Introduces ZEOx1 Orion(TM) Nasal Vaccine and Drug Delivery Systems

Zeteo's patient-centric delivery systems are designed for quick manufacturing to facilitate rapid deployment of drugs and vaccines to global populations.

Austin, TX, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Zeteo Biomedical LLC announced today the availability of ZEOx1 Orion™ nasal drug and biologic delivery systems. Zeteo’s latest innovative delivery device technology provides pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing drugs, peptides, proteins, antibodies and vaccines with precise and effective non-invasive systemic delivery via the nasal route. Nasal delivery of vaccines and biomedical countermeasures, such as anti-virals or mono-clonal antibodies, provides rapid systemic uptake into the body. This can invoke a fast local immune response in the respiratory track, which is frequently the primary route of infection for contagious biothreats such as pandemic flu or coronavirus. ZEOx1 Orion™ devices are intuitive to use, enabling either patient self-administration or administration by caregivers.

Orion intranasal delivery devices utilize a novel packaging technology comprised of a Form Fill Seal (FFS) flexible foil laminate that packages the drug or biologic in a unit dose blister. ZEOx1™ blister packaging provides exceptional barrier properties to protect the drug or vaccine during storage and transport and can be stored at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen storage conditions. The ZEOx1™ FFS packaging technology can be commercially scaled to produce millions of doses per day; a critically important requirement for producing and deploying billions of doses of vaccines or medical countermeasures to global populations under crisis conditions. Orion nasal device configurations include the OrionSD™ single use disposable device for vaccine and rescue applications and the OrionSR™ reloadable device for multi-dose drug delivery applications.

About Zeteo Biomedical LLC

Zeteo Biomedical™ is a biomedical device technology company based in Austin, Texas. Zeteo provides patient-centric delivery device technology and unit dose fill/finish packaging for pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, biologics and botanicals for intranasal, nose-to-brain, ophthalmic, sublingual, and animal care product applications. For more information please visit the Zeteo website at: https://www.zeteobiomed.com/

