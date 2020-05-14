Eco-Tech & CannaMarkUSA come together to improve the manufacturer and end-consumer experience within the bottled water industry.

New York, NY, May 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Redman’s CannaMarkUSA and BirthMARK LLC strike deal with Eco-Tech Direct. Headed by Kristin and Jim Ferguson – CEO, Eco-Tech Direct is a licensed manufacturer and distributor for Paper Water Bottle™.

About Eco-Tech Direct – As a licensed producer for Paper Water Bottle™, Eco-Tech is committed to the ever-evolving development of the most Eco-Friendly solutions for beverage packaging.

About CannaMarkUSA™, Infuse w/Confidence™

CannaMarkUSA™ is the first ever FDA approved, patent-pending, cost-effective, direct-on-service for infused products. CannaMarkUSA™ is a Benefit Corporation and prides itself on being a “Publicly Responsible” End-Consumer Service Company.

The two companies recognize that as time changes, consumers are more than ever empowered by digital technology. As a result, they continuously expect better and more personalized products and services to optimize their way of life, and experience with their preferred brands. To meet these expectations, businesses must deal with the reality of an empowered customer. In this customer lead world, the Water Industry is continuously challenged to examine how to develop solutions in co-creation with customers. The Eco-Tech/CannaMarkUSA agreement assists in providing further opportunities for the industry to establish long-term customer relationships.

“Intelligent Water” End-To-End Service Provided by BirthMARK iOT

BirthMARK is a collaborative partnership between CannaMarkUSA and iNTELLi Network. Intelligent water solutions improve manufacturer and consumer communications. The use of Internet of Things (IoT) data analytics, not only helps to better manage infrastructure and reduce non-revenue efforts, but also supports important changes to industry shift and company operations. BirthMARK’s "Intelligent" end-to-end water service offers the opportunity to improve productivity and efficiency while enhancing customer service.

Eco-Tech, LLC is excited to offer the CannaMarkUSA BirthMARK on their packaging providing the customer with the confidence of knowing that the product they are receiving is of the highest quality and accuracy.

