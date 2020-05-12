Asigra Partners with Priseda to Power Private Cloud DRaaS and Cybersecurity

Data protection leader Asigra backs private network and cloud provider differentiated by its dedicated and under subscribed infrastructure and AIOps tool (GridObserver(TM)) to provide more resilient cybersecurity-enabled data backup and recovery.

Toronto, Canada, May 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Asigra Inc., a leader in backup and recovery software that delivers comprehensive repository cyber protection, today announced that its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) partner, Priseda LLC, unveiled its enterprise full-service DRaaS and network management framework. The new GridObserver (GO) solution for business customers provides on-demand DR and network management services (NMS), including private cloud, private network-based data protection, and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) solutions.

With the new offering, Priseda has integrated Asigra Cloud Backup with the data security, reliability, and scalability of Priseda's private cloud and network management system, featuring patented data analytics that goes beyond reactive monitoring. Additionally, the solution auto-correlates events enterprise-wide so that IT professionals are provided with actionable intelligence. The platform provides extensibility and usability that are all-encompassing in terms of its suite of secure off-site data protection and network management capabilities.

Priseda managed Asigra Cloud Backup, and DR services along with the AIOps Grid Observer™ GO NMS tool provides customers with the ability to predict the security of protected data and can detect network issues before any failures occur. Priseda's national private network is built for client resiliency to protect against data center and network outages, regional disasters, server, and database outages, as well as carrier link outages so that the loss of data or business services are prevented.

The Priseda PDN (Private Digital Network) is the secure and private network that services enterprise customers across the United States as the private network and private cloud platform that connects businesses to the On-Net, a large group of data centers across the country. As an Asigra Partner and PDN services provider, Priseda designed managed services provide network and data protection with the Asigra software and the patented GridObserver “GO” NMS AIOps tools to deliver the SLAs needed to support both customers and partners.

In partnership with Asigra, Priseda provides private and hybrid cloud-based data protection services, using integrated cybersecurity to secure backup data against cyberattacks. The platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a full defensive suite against advanced ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup repositories and the data stored therein. The software behind the service contains embedded malware engines in the backup and recovery streams to identify viruses, quarantine them and notify the administrator.

"Our Priseda white glove DRaaS solutions provide highly secure, scalable private cloud-based solutions that go far beyond IaaS. Simply put, we bridge the gap between the legacy data backup systems that are not typically tested in order to determine if the data is secure from ransomware and is recoverable. With this solution, Priseda is focused on the delivery of high availability, and established RPO and RTO based on scheduled data/server restore testing needed on an annual basis to meet customer SLAs, at a rational price point," said Glenn Johnson, VP, Managed Services at Priseda "Our partnership with Asigra translates to reliable, accessible private cloud solutions easily extendable via the Priseda PDN, allowing both public and private infrastructure support services."

“Asigra Cloud Backup is ideally situated for the managed services space, both from a technological, operational and ROI business perspective, perfectly complementing the Priseda solutions and platform," said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra.

To learn more about Asigra, visit:www.asigra.com

Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

To Learn more about Priseda, visit www.priseda.com

Tweet This: @Asigra Partners with @PrisedaUSA to Power Private Cloud DRaaS and Cybersecurity - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu

Additional Resources:

Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7

About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.

Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.

Contact Asigra

Call 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com

Contact PRISEDA

Call 571-459-3073 or email info@priseda.com

Contact Information:

Asigra

Umair Sattar

416-736-8111

Contact via Email

www.asigra.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812328

Press Release Distributed by PR.com