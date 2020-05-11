Nazmiyal Auctions Teams with Elisabeth Parker

Nazmiyal Auctions and Elisabeth Parker have teamed up to work hand in hand and provide an exciting new antique rug and textile auction venture.

New York, NY, May 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nazmiyal Antique Rugs, the most prominent antique rug dealer in the USA for the last 40 years, teams up with Elisabeth Parker, the head of Christie's rug department for 22 years, to build a new auction house dedicated to the art of weaving and rugs.

"I am so happy to announce that she will be joining our team," Mr. Nazmiyal said of Ms. Parker. "With her help, we can grow this auction business tremendously."

Ever since the three major auction houses - Christie's, Sotheby's, and Bonhams - closed their rug departments, people have been searching for a new go-to source to buy and sell their estate rugs and carpet collections. They need not search any longer. Together, Nazmiyal Auctions and Ms. Parker hope to work hand in hand to build and grow this exciting auction venture.

Bidding on items at these auctions will be available online, with the option of previewing the pieces before the auction in person at the Nazmiyal showroom in NYC. These exciting offerings will include antique rugs from all over the world, breathtaking antique tapestries, rare and collectible textiles, trendy vintage rugs like those from Morocco and Scandinavia, and much more.

Nazmiyal Auctions gets a tremendous amount of requests weekly from estates, both national and international, to auction their rugs. That is why the June 18 auction, the first since Ms. Parker joined the team, will include pieces from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Boston, London and other estates.

You can view this breathtaking collection of beautiful examples and learn more at nazmiyalauctions.com

With starting prices well below market values, buyers, collectors, interior designs and connoisseurs are sure to find many great pieces at unbelievable savings.

