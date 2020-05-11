Basic Invite Introduces Custom Playing Cards as It Enters the Party and Wedding Favors Market

Print your own playing cards with the help of Basic Invite. Basic Invite is now offering customizable wedding gift and favors.

Washington, UT, May 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Basic Invite, a leading online stationery company, is taking its customization expertise and extending its product offerings into the multi-billion dollar gifts and favors marketing by introducing custom playing cards.

The new line of playing cards has been set up to allow all of the same product customization options that you will find on all other Basic Invite products. These customizations are unique, as most competitors will enable you to upload custom photos. Still, you can't edit the design online. In contrast, Basic Invite allows instant customization online, which allows anyone and not just graphic designers to create a beautiful front for their deck of cards.

"I could not be more excited to be expanding into new markets with products that allow our customers to find even more of what they need in once place as well as introduces Basic Invite to a whole new demographic," said CMO, Eric Mortensen.

Playing Cards Features:

Adding Text - Add text to a design and choose from over 100 different fonts. Also, drag and drop the text for placement.

Color Changes - Change the color of each element on the card to one of over 180 colors.

Instant Previews - Get a real-time preview each time a change is made. Each change allows you to see exactly how your design will print.

About Basic Invite

Founded in 2006, Basic Invite's headquarters resides in Washington, Utah. A rapidly growing team and product lines such as wedding stationery, birth announcements, shower invitations, Christmas Cards, make this brand one of the fastest-growing stationery companies in the United States. Basic Invite has been a go-to spot for brides and grooms across the globe and prides itself on being a small family-owned business.

