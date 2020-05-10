Private Label Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer Ocean Star Inc. - FDA CE Approved to Deliver 5 Million Hand Sanitizers

Hand sanitizer manufacturer, Ocean Star Inc. announced today that it has more than 5 million units of hand sanitizers ready to deliver. The company is following and complies with each step of the FDA Guidance. And the hand sanitizers contain 62-75% alcohol with different size containers, over 30 types (10ml-5000ml).

Ningbo, China, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the coronavirus spreading around the world, hand sanitizer is becoming an essential import for our daily life & it protects us from the virus. And now, there is an extreme shortage in hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer manufacturer, Ocean Star Inc. announced today that it has more than 5 million units of hand sanitizers ready to deliver. The company is following and complies with each step of FDA Guidance. And the hand sanitizers contain 62-75% alcohol with different size containers available, over 30 types (10ml-5000ml).

Ocean Star is the top 3 hand sanitizer manufacturers in China. The Company has engaged in the manufacturing and trading of household chemicals and skincare related supplies since 2007. Their manufacturing facility is a GMPC, FDA, CE, and TÜV SÜD compliant factory. After 13 years of experience and technical accumulation, they made great progress in several industries they are involved in, especially the hand sanitizer products. Honorably work with Amazon, Walmart, LG Beauty, Bayer, and more.

Ocean Star has conducted OEM business over 13 years, helping hundreds of local and global brands grow fast. They manufacture not only hand sanitizer, but also hand wash, hand soap, alcohol-free hand sanitizer gel, sanitizer spray with pump, hand sanitizer card shape spray, etc. With the 5 million units/month/design of production capacity and 20 days leading time, they are ready to cooperate with more companies and distributors to help more people get hand sanitizer. Thanks to their automated production equipment and mature processes, their product prices are very competitive with other suppliers.

Manager: Anx Wang

Email: Emarketing@oceanstar-inc.com

Ocean Star Inc.

Anx Wang

+86-574-87659817 ext. 888

https://www.oceanstar-inc.com

