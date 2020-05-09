Laguna Hills, CA, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Continuing its commitment to building the largest and best online CBD Store, the CBD Online Store signs with Bloom Hemp.

Bloom Hemp, a CBD company, headquartered in Colorado, that owns and controls the CBD manufacturing process from seed to table. The company boasts its own 60 acre hemp farm and is one of only a handful of companies with CBD products that are certified organic by the USDA, such as their Organic CBD Tincture.

“We are proud to have Bloom Hemp join the store,” says Haz Alaeddin, owner and founder of the CBD Online Store. “Their products will make a great addition to the store, provide more choice for our customers, and are a testament to the industry being able to provide strict quality controls to create top-notch CBD products – Bloom is leading the way in this regard.”

The site has seen an uptick in traffic and sales since the lock-down orders of State governors and has the infrastructure and partnerships in place to handle this growth. The CBD Online Store has over 10 CBD brands represented in the store, with many more in the pipeline. Since its inception, the company implemented a strict onboarding process to ensure that all brands adhere to transparency and accuracy in their product labeling.

The interest in CBD and other cannabinoids as a natural remedy are on the rise, and so are the innovative ways to extract them and use them. The CBD Online Store is committed to providing its customers with the newest most pioneering products, in addition to the CBD products already listed in the store, such as tinctures, gummies, liposomes, capsules, concentrates, vapes, and flower.

The CBD Online Store was founded in late 2017 because of the powerful healing effects of CBD experienced by its founders. Furthermore, hemp, as an industry, has a massive potential to help save the environment by replacing cutting down trees for paper products and using fossil fuels for plastics and fuel. The passage of the Farm Bill of 2018 further strengthened this belief, and the company is exploring different investments in this area.

