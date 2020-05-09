New Student Partner Facility SouthSide Storage Owner's David & Elizabeth Landoll

Indianapolis, IN, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partners, David and Elizabeth Landoll.

Solutions Architect David and his wife Elizabeth recently closed on their new Self Storage Facility, and have officially joined the ranks as Self Storage Owner Operators. Their facility Southside Storage, a 219-unit (2.63 acres) facility located in Maumee, OH officially closed on May 4, 2020. Maumee city is found in Lucas county Ohio along the Maumee river just 10 miles of Teledo is home to this new addition.

Scott Meyers, Author, National Speaker and Trainer of Self Storage Investing. His companies specialize in the syndication, acquisition, and management of self-storage facilities nationwide.

Contact Information:

Self Storage Investing

Scott Meyers

866-693-5999

Contact via Email

www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812143

Press Release Distributed by PR.com