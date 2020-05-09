Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

Fusion Medical Staffing is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with standout employee engagement.

Omaha, NE, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Fusion Medical Staffing has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

At Fusion Medical Staffing, work isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle. Their actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. They don’t just work hard and play hard every day; they do it with a purpose. Through it all, they strive to stay humble, stay driven and keep a positive attitude. Fusion Medical Staffing believes in authenticity, integrity, and determination to help their employees grow into a truly great career. Employees love working for Fusion because they’re treated with respect and provided with the resources and space to grow.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then they ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of “fun.”

"We are very intentional about focusing on our ‘why’ and our core values in everything we do at Fusion. This guides how we operate and has allowed us to maintain a strong family atmosphere as we grow. Healthcare professionals and clients we work with are passionate about helping others; caring for people and making lives better. Fusion employees share that passion. We want to improve the life of everyone we interact with; our colleagues, our traveling healthcare professionals, the facilities and patients we serve, and the community. Teams at Fusion are full of employees who are humble, positive, and driven – great people who want to be surrounded with great teammates. Our goal is to create an environment where great people want to work and feel they can make an impact,” says Steve Koesters, Fusion Medical Staffing, chief executive officer.

“The foundation of trust, open communication, and teamwork we have all worked hard to build have played a huge role when moving to a work from home setting and dealing with the current economic environment. We want all our people to feel empowered to lead and the response has been amazing. The way our Fusion family has adapted and supported one another during this time is something we can all be very proud of. Even when physically separated, we’ve found new ways to communicate, connect on a personal level, and build meaningful relationships. Rather than settling on maintaining Fusion’s culture during this challenge, everyone really bought into the idea of strengthening it – coming out stronger than ever,” Koesters continues.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”.

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

- 100 percent provide health insurance.

- 50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

- 62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

- 20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

About Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing provides career opportunities to healthcare professionals by helping medical facilities fill their staffing needs. Our actions are rooted in making a positive impact, both personally and professionally. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

For more information, visit www.fusionmedstaff.com

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com

Contact Information:

Fusion Medical Staffing

Sara Winters

(877) 230-3885 extension 178

Contact via Email

fusionmedstaff.com

Marketing Director

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812241

Press Release Distributed by PR.com