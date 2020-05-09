Winery Raises Over $8K for Neighboring Businesses

Lynfred Winery in suburban Chicago sold wine packages to help raise money for four local Roselle shops.

Roselle, IL, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Roselle Main Street is a quaint, suburban downtown featuring almost all mom and pop shops. When COVID 19 made it nearly impossible for some businesses to even be open, Lynfred Winery, Roselle’s anchor in downtown, decided to help their neighbors.

“Within the first week of shelter in place orders we started thinking of ways to help our local businesses,” says Lynfred’s marketing director, Christina Anderson-Heller. The winery regularly raises money for charity, donating every month to a local "Charity of the Month." “We make wine, so let’s sell some wine and donate the proceeds,” said Lynfred general manager, Andres Basso. That’s exactly what they did. By April 1 the "Relief for Roselle" package was for sale on the winery’s website.

The Relief for Roselle wine package included four wines, including a reserve red and a rose’ (for Roselle) at a nearly 50 percent discount. The winery customers flocked to the deal and by the end of the month the charity wine package sales came in at just under $9000. Lynfred Winery is presenting four checks, in the amounts of $2200 each, to Little Red Ribbon, Jen’s Art, Gifts & Books, Juice & Berry and Bella Capelli Salon & Spa, all located on Roselle Main Street.

“We are beyond grateful for the support of Lynfred and the Roselle community,” says Jen Fisher, owner of Jen’s Art, Gifts & Books. Basso, in reply says, “In these times it is more important than ever to shop local and support our family-run businesses.”

Roselle Mayor Andy Maglio added, “Once again, Lynfred Winery proves to be an outstanding and generous business to the Village of Roselle. Their selfless act of raising money for their fellow business partners is an example of their commitment to the success of our town. On behalf of myself, the Village Board, and the residents, we are grateful to Lynfred Winery for their continuing support to Roselle. I applaud Lynfred Winery's continued success and encourage all in our community to recognize the support they provide to our local economy.”

Lynfred Winery is the oldest and largest, continuously operating, family winery in Illinois, producing over 70 varietals and 30,000 cases of fine wine per year. Since 1979 Lynfred Winery has offered guests the finest vintages, gourmet cuisine and luxurious lodging. Lynfred is truly one of Chicago's most unique attractions and features additional tasting rooms in Wheaton, Naperville and Wheeling. 15 South Roselle Road, Roselle, IL 60172.

