Software Development Company Offers Free Strategy Sessions and New Service Line to Help Companies Boost Digital Capabilities During COVID-19

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to the COVID-19 crisis, QualityWorks, a California-based agile testing and development firm, is offering free strategy sessions as part of a digital solutions kit aimed at helping companies deal with the upsurge in demand for digital services.

The sessions are designed to provide companies with insight into how they can expand their organization’s technical capabilities to accommodate the changes in how their products and services are delivered to customers.

Facilitated by expert consultants in digital transformation, software quality assurance, and product development, the sessions are structured to help companies clearly identify and resolve bottlenecks in their software delivery processes. While some software companies are offering free subscriptions to their products, there is a clear deficit in technical expertise and support to help companies successfully tackle the new digital challenges. This initiative from QualityWorks directly seeks to fill this gap.

“This is our way of letting companies know that we care and we are here for them in a practical way,” says QualityWorks CEO, Stacy Kirk. “We’ve been helping companies to pivot and thrive in the digital space for over 10 years and we wanted to be able to share that technical expertise with those who need it most and provide organizations with a strategic roadmap to delivering successful mobile and web solutions to their customers now and in the future.”

The strategy sessions can be useful to both SMEs and larger companies currently struggling with building and maintaining applications - particularly in critical areas of stability, quality, and performance - as well as filling resource gaps. Companies that take advantage of this offer will receive free customized insight reports highlighting opportunities for improvement that could bring the greatest ROI to their organization now.

Additionally, as budgets tighten in preparation for an uncertain future, QualityWorks has released a new line of subsidized, low-commitment technical services designed specifically as COVID-19 support to help companies pivot to digital. This includes solutions in manual testing, automated testing, performance testing, and project kick-off bundles that will be offered on a monthly contract. This new service line is aimed at helping organizations across sectors (such as entertainment, healthcare, and finance) to immediately address resourcing gaps without significant overhead costs or looming year-long contracts. It can also help them stabilize their operations amid the crisis.

Companies struggling with a response to the digital demand are being urged to reach out to the QualityWorks team by emailing info@qualityworkscg.com, calling (888) 331-9588, or visiting QualityWorks COVID-19 Mini-services to schedule their free session.

Contact Information:

QualityWorks Consulting Group

Janice Alexander

888-331-9588

Contact via Email

http://www.qualityworkscg.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/787618

Press Release Distributed by PR.com