Rouges Magazine Announces Their New Look

Rouges Magazine announces its new website and new experience for readers.

Seattle, WA, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Rouges Magazine announced that they have updated the look of their website to better serve their readers. Founded in 2018, Rouges Magazine is an online home to, "Find Something Interesting." Rouges Magazine posts and creates interesting lifestyle and artistic content across 13 desks to bring the best of the internet to its readers. Using a combination of video and text, Rouges Magazine keeps a casual flair with interesting content catering to a variety of interests. From the popular advice column: Ask Constance to long-form journalism and features, Rouges Magazine is a place to take a break from an ever-scrolling news feed

The new look of Rouges Magazine keeps the idea of the modern clickable tile look while presenting the photos and videos posted by the magazine in a new and interesting way. Individual posts have new formats that present content in a new and exciting way.

Publisher Griffin Sandefur remarked, "It's Beautiful." And Editor-in-Chief Cameron Cowan commented that, "The new layout compliments our great content and continues to improve the experience for the reader. We're happy to launch this new look."

Built on the Wordpress platform, the new look sought to fulfill a few goals:

- Flexible enough to tell different kinds of stories

- More Mobile friendly than the previous layouts

- Increasingly professional and polished

Although the launch was delayed due to COVID-19, the Rouges Magazine team worked through the pandemic to get the new look online.

Contributors and others are invited to visit Rouges Magazine (rougesmagazine.com) to see the new look of the magazine and to Find Something Interesting.

