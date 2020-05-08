Temos Announces COVID-19 Safe Certification Program, First Compliance Certificate for Hospitals & Clinics to Verify Coronavirus Readiness

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, May 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Global accreditation leader, Temos International Healthcare Accreditation (TEMOS), announces the launch of its new “Certificate of Compliance: COVID-19 Safe” program for hospitals and clinics to address the crucial issues facing them during the SARS-CoV-2 crisis while looking ahead to the provision of services post-coronavirus.

The first of its kind “Certificate of Compliance” provides the current state of scientific knowledge and international best clinical practices to healthcare providers to review and possibly adjust protocols for the management of infectious diseases as well as the organization’s preparedness and response plan. The standards address specific exposure risks, sources of exposure, routes for transmission, and other unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 as well as new standards for telemedicine and crisis communications.

According to Temos’ CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika, “The new ‘Certificate of Compliance’ is focused on the immediate impact of COVID-19 and provides hospitals and clinics with access to the current state of scientific knowledge, first case studies and respective recommendations derived from that. Combined with best practice in infection control and prevention they are the basis for our standards which are the new methods for healthcare providers to support patient and staff safety. In additional to the clinical changes occurring because of SARS-CoV-2, new business practices have been emerged including telemedicine and crisis communications. Our Certificate addresses both the clinical and the business challenges of the current pandemic.”

In response to the financial pressures and temporary closures of many clinics and hospitals around the world, Temos is providing free access to the program’s standards so that those who cannot afford to pay for the Certificate program can use the standards as guidelines for their systems and processes.

“The decision to provide the 'Standards Only' option free of charge was unanimously supported by our Regional Offices. It is our way of giving back to the healthcare providers who have suffered in many ways including financially during this crisis,” says Mika. “Of course we hope during better days those providers that access the complimentary version will become Temos accredited clients.”

Temos is an innovative global leader in delivering international best clinical and patient experience practices to hospitals and clinics around the world through its accreditation and certification programs. Its comprehensive standards, simple-to-use online tools, tailored programs for specialty clinics, and affordable prices, set the stage for Temos to work collaboratively with clients to achieve the highest possible standards in healthcare for patients, hospitals, and clinics worldwide.

For the past ten years, valued partners including governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, non-governmental organizations, and perhaps most of all, its accredited hospitals and clinics rely on Temos to objectively assess and validate clinical and nonclinical services. Its seal represents the high levels of quality, transparency, ethics, and professionalism.

Now and in the post-COVID-19 world, reliance on Temos’ independent, expert third party accreditation and certification services will be more important to consumers than ever before.

