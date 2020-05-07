Zoom Chooses Social27 as a Top 10 App for Its Global Marketplace Competition Finals

Social27 is a top 10 finalist, chosen from hundreds of submissions, over a period of six months spanning industries, use cases, and business models. According to Zoom, the finalists demonstrate the potential to bring innovation and utility to Zoom customers, while also having a sustainable business model that leverages the Zoom ecosystem.

Redmond, WA, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Social27 will pitch their Virtual Event Platform in the Whale Watch Zoom App Marketplace Competition Finale live on May 8.

Each of the ten finalists are competing for a chance to win an investment of up to $2 million from venture capital firms: Emergence Capital, Horizons Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

“This is not only an amazing opportunity for Social27 and the other nine finalists, it’s also a big push for progress and innovation in virtual events. Creating stunning, engaging virtual events is more critical now than ever before as the world is reshaped by our collective experience in this unprecedented time.”

- Ike Kehal, CEO of Social27

Social27, trusted by the Fortune 500, delivers scalable virtual events with Zoom-powered sessions, attendee-to-attendee networking, and highly interactive virtual expos. Additionally, a Spotify-style recommendations engine ensures a personalized and sticky attendee experience.

Vote for your favorite pitch and see the winner get chosen live here: https://zoom.us/webinar/registerevent/WN_XW4_SdxYTYCfH9yWFfxLDQ

About the Whale Watch Zoom App Marketplace Competition

With funding from Emergence Capital, Horizons Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Sequoia Capital, Zoom is offering up to $2 Million in funding, 10 Zoom Pro Licenses, and other Zoom resources to the winner of the Whale Watch Zoom App Marketplace Competition.

On Friday, May 8 at 12:00 PM PDT, the ten finalists will pitch their ideas, get grilled by the judges, and one winner will be announced. Register to tune in on Zoom, here.

About Social27

Social27 has been supporting businesses of all sizes in content creation, livestreaming, and virtual events for over twelve years. They’ve successfully hosted and supported virtual events for customers such as Microsoft, Dell, ADT, IAWF, and more. With a focus content, networking, and ecosystem, Social27’s Virtual Event Platform is uniquely positioned for enterprise level events, conferences, and more. Social27’s Virtual Event Platform takes you beyond a one-time occasion and turns your virtual event into a community.

Contact Information:

Social27

Kaira Hoag

1-800-720-4851

Contact via Email

https://www.accountinged.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/812172

Press Release Distributed by PR.com