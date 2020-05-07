Entertainment® Announces Nationwide Restaurant Rebound Program

All local restaurants will be eligible for completely free exposure on the Entertainment® mobile app as well as partner platforms to drive carry-out business now and promote ongoing business once the country has re-opened.

Entertainment®, providing the largest dining offer network in the country for nearly 60 years, today announced that they would be offering a completely free program in conjunction with local Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Organizations to promote local dining businesses. All local restaurants will be eligible for free exposure on the Entertainment® mobile app as well as partner platforms to drive carry-out business now and promote ongoing business once the country has re-opened.

“Entertainment has been working with local merchants for the past 60 years, and in this difficult time, we know how hard it can be to keep the doors open. We want to do everything we can to help local businesses and their economies. We believe this free exposure will help get customers using takeout options and keep them coming back,” says Lee Evans, CEO at Afin Technologies/Entertainment.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

· Partnering with the Troy, Michigan Chamber of Commerce to promote local businesses

· Supporting local charities and fundraising through book donations

· Pioneering a Green Initiative to plant trees based on app registrations

“We’ve been working with fundraising organizations and partnering with merchants for decades, and there has never been a more important time to help organizations with their funding,” said Tony Taronno, SVP of Merchant Content for Entertainment, “It’s time now to work together to do everything we can to keep our local economies afloat. We’re ready to help.”

If you are a Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Organization and would like to make this offer available to your local businesses, please contact Tony Taronno at atarrono@entertainment.com, or call 612-799-2804.

About: Entertainment is the largest dining offer network in the country, with nearly 60 years in business. Specializing in dining, travel, and local merchant offers, Entertainment’s book and mobile app represent the best way for businesses to gain exposure and save customers money. Entertainment offers businesses the ability to advertise their own deals, now free for a limited time, at https://advertise.entertainment.com/get-started/.

