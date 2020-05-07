CBD IS BETTER Creates CBD Products for Life in Quarantine

CBD IS BETTER launches a new line of vegan softgel supplements perfect for people adapting to life at home. They combine CBD with other active ingredients for targeted effects including focus, sleep, everyday use and even sexual enhancement. Their products work the first time and every time. Now available with a special discount so everyone can have a chance to see how CBD IS BETTER.

Los Angeles, CA, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This month, CBD is Better releases a new line of supplements with one goal - using CBD to improve lives in quarantine. A limited edition bundle available through May, offers 4 products designed to improve life while we’re staying at home.

Worth over $45, this science-backed bundle will transform every aspect of customer's daily life, and even “enhancing” nights too.

Available for limited time save $20 on this exclusive offer while supplies last.

MSRP: $45+

Exclusive price: $24.99

Find out more over at cbdisbetter.com

What’s Included?

2x CBD is Better for Sleep

Not your average CBD... but a powerful sleep-aid that combines CBD with melatonin, and Chinese herbs to help your body get natural, restful sleep. If thoughts keep you up, you need a little help to put you down. Better sleep supports a better quality of life and a stronger immune system.

MSRP: $5.99

2x CBD is Better for Focus

Turn down the distractions of working from home. Renew your concentration and productivity. You’ll find everything you need in one eye-popping pill complete with CBD, caffeine, l-theanine and B vitamins.

MSRP: $5.99

2x CBD is Better for Boners

A departure from coy names and secretive packaging, these little pills loudly announce their arrival on the scene. Just because you have to stay home doesn’t mean you can’t go on a sexual adventure. Boners uses CBD, eurycoma longfolia (longjack), allium tuberosum, and dorian fruit for an action-packed aphrodisiac and libido boost.

MSRP: $7.99

2x CBD is Better for Every Day

Perfect for everyday use, this ultra-pure, broad-spectrum CBD supplement restores balance and promotes calm. Can be taken alone or in combination with other CBD is Better products.

MSRP: $4.99

All CBD is Better products are 100% vegan and gluten-free, completely THC-free and made in the USA.

With anxiety up, demand for CBD is on the rise. But with money tight you need products that will work the first time and every time. If you’ve been curious about CBD or want to try something new, our trial packs make it easier than ever.

Take advantage of this exclusive offer and save even more while discovering how CBD is Better for you.

Promo Code: CBD20 for $20 off

www.cbdisbetter.com

