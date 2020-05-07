Albert Bros., Inc. – 125 Years in Scrap Metal Business Means More Than Loving Metal

Hartford, CT, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When Nathan and Lewis Albert first came to Waterbury in 1891 and started their own scrap metal yard in 1895, they probably never thought Albert Bros. would grow to become one of the country’s premier metal processing and recycling businesses. As Waterbury became more industrialized over the years, the company thrived. Albert Bros. proudly celebrates 125 years in business in 2020.

“Albert Bros. is a family owned business, built on tradition, and has been for generations,” said Eric Albert, President. “Nathan’s oldest son, Sidney, joined the business in 1919. He became president of Albert Bros. in 1929. Sidney’s oldest son Burt, my father, entered the business in 1958. The company expanded and moved to its present location on East Aurora Street in 1971. It was in the 1980s when I began working at Albert Bros. along with my brother Jonathan under our father’s leadership. I joined the company in 1985 and Jonathan, joined the business five years later.”

Burt had the opportunity to witness his 26-year old grandson, Jake join the family business a month before he passed away in May of 2019. Jake begins the fifth generation in the Albert family to continue the tradition.

“For 125 years, Albert Bros. has continued to build on and maintain a significant local, regional and international reputation. The manner in which we conduct business has remained constant. Our core values haven’t changed - honesty, integrity, safety, respect, financial stability, professionalism, environmental stewardship, and community involvement have always been the cornerstones of our success,” said Eric Albert. “We are vested in our community both as a company and with personal involvement,” he added. “We are committed to servicing the community we live in, and we will continue to do so by volunteering and supporting the local and national organizations that improve the quality of our region. Particularly now, as we are all facing challenges with COVID-19, we are proud to be part of the local community standing strong together supporting our first responders and medical teams, and all those on the front lines.”

The metal-recycling sector as a whole is facing headwinds driven by the impact of tariffs and volatility in global markets, but the company remains bullish about its future. “Metal recycling is here to stay and we are passionate about its role in helping to conserve resources for future generations while making its communities better places to live and work in,” said Eric Albert. “And we are confident the company will continue to evolve to meet any new developments.”

Today, Albert Bros. employs approximately 65 full-time people some of whom have worked there for decades, providing both suppliers and consumers with the industry’s most professional service and quality products tailored to their needs. Eric and Jonathan Albert acknowledge the key to our long-term success is treating everyone like family, including employees and customers. “We value our relationships with our employees, their families, and our customers. These relationships have been built on mutual trust and respect for one another,” added Jonathan Albert.

Further, the company is renovating an additional 10-acre, 130,000 SF facility located across the street to accommodate its growth and efficiency initiatives. “Albert Bros. looks forward to operating a successful family business in Waterbury for at least an additional 125 years,” said Eric Albert.

Albert Bros. serves manufacturers around the country and provides high quality scrap metal materials to customers around the world.

