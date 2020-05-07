Market Overview

Sale of Live Oak Mini Storage, Moncks Corner, South Carolina

PR.com  
May 07, 2020
Midcoast Properties, Inc. represents Seller in the Sale of Live Oak Mini Storage, Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

Hilton Head Island, SC, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Live Oak Mini Storage, located in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, has been sold to a local buyer.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller.

The facility is comprised of 3 buildings, containing 139 traditional storage units. Amenities include fencing and a gated entrance with surveillance cameras. There is also an office with moving supplies. It enjoys good visibility from Highway 17, and has room for expansion on site. Charleston, SC is about 20 miles southeast, Columbia, SC is 95 miles northwest, and Savannah, GA is approximately 135 miles southeast of the property.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the self storage industry. Brokerage services are available in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information, please contact Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843) 342-7650, dale@midcoastproperties.com, or Michael Morrison (803) 600-0602, michael@midcoastproperties.com.

Contact Information:
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
Contact via Email
www.midcoastproperties.com

