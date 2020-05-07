Data Protection and Security Ranked Among Top Five Managed Services by MSPs in Enterprise Strategy Group Report

New Data Identifies Economic Drivers for Managed Services, MSP Trends and Technical Services in Greatest Demand by Solution Providers

Toronto, Canada, May 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider Asigra Inc., today highlighted the findings in a new report by IT research firm Enterprise Strategy Group, revealing the activities and traits of successful managed service providers (MSPs), the technologies generating the highest recurring revenues and business practices and delivery models that ensure the highest long-term value of these organizations.

The report, titled, "MSP Partner Landscape 2020" details the best practices and actions leading partners take to unlock MSP success. Also included is how the top vendors serving MSPs structure their offerings, programs, and support in order to help partners succeed. Finally, the report looks at what is driving partner transformation and revenues in the MSP space, shifting customer preference/consumption patterns, ongoing business viability, and service focus areas.

"Partner-led managed services are here to stay as the industry continues its shift toward subscription products," said author of the report, Kevin Rhone, Senior Analyst at ESG. "As detailed in this research, 86% of MSPs believe cloud-based managed services represent a fundamental change in how their business customers are consuming IT solutions."

The managed services space was forecast by ESG to grow 11.5% CAGR from 2019 through 2024, and to reach $US319B by that year. Forward-looking tech vendors recognize that leading partners have a new set of priorities and challenges when serving customers while maintaining profitability in the transformed world of IT.[1]

Key findings that are summarized in the report include:

- The top five security related managed services as ranked by MSPs nationally:

1. Endpoint protection

2. Network security

3. Data protection

4. Cloud security

5. Authentication

- In terms of the biggest internal challenges for MSPs when selling cloud-based managed services for service providers with more than 10 employees are determining the right pricing levels for different managed services (31%); poor margins on cloud-based managed services (21%); developing and executing successful marketing campaigns (29%); recruiting technical staff with cloud-oriented skills (28%), and customer billing logistics (22%).

- The biggest external challenges for larger MSPs surrounding the delivery of cloud-based managed services are the resistance of customers to cloud-based managed services (21%); lack of pricing/margin control (27%); competition from other vendors or service providers (18%), and the lack of a centralized portal to managed services from different vendors (24%) and difficulties with getting the right training and enablement from service providers or vendors (21%).

- Organizational attributes for large MSPs that have the most positive impact on the organization's profitability include technical support (37%); solutions that fit with the rest of the MSP's business (34%); fair and competitive vendor pricing (28%); ability to control pricing and margin levels (30%), and the vendor's web-based partner portal, making it easier to do business.

In addition to building the most profit-optimized subscription-based solutions portfolio, selecting the highest value solution delivery model is especially important. For example, a common cloud brokerage model can place a drain on profits, channel healthy models provide complete control over pricing and margins, limit client communications to the MSPs and ensure greater control over the value of the MSP's business to ensure strong recurring revenue and greater long-term valuation.

"The report provides important takeaways for both MSPs and the vendors that support them," said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. "With respect to organizations in the cybersecurity-enabled data protection space, it shows that this segment remains in high demand and in widespread use by MSPs. On the business front, it emphasizes the need for vendors and MSPs to ensure that efficiencies and the enablement of business value are built into the operator's business."

Download a detailed eBook summary of the report at no charge by visiting: https://library.asigra.com/c/esg-ebook-managed-services-landscape?x=vr7zfp​

To learn more about Asigra, visit:www.asigra.com

Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

Tweet This: Data Protection Ranked Among Top Five Managed Services by MSPs in New Report by the Enterprise Strategy Group - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu

Additional Resources:

- Hear what service providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership.

- Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra

- View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7

About Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra technology is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance and anti-ransomware defense. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by Techtarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and positioned well in the market by analysts. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.

Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.

Contact Asigra

Call 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com

[1] The ESG report “Trends in Creating MSP Value – A 2020 View” is available for download here: https://market.asigra.com/trends-in-creating-msp-value-article-asset.html

Contact Information:

Asigra

Umair Sattar

416-736-8111

Contact via Email

www.asigra.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811976

Press Release Distributed by PR.com