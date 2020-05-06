Gabrielle Hawthorne Honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Ewing, NJ, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gabrielle Hawthorne of Ewing, New Jersey has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of art work apparel design wear and consulting. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Gabrielle Hawthorne

Gabrielle Hawthorne has over 7 years experience in the field of art work apparel design. She is the president, CEO and designer for her company, Gail Rider Collection Designer Art Wear in Ewing, New Jersey. Ms. Hawthorne designs and customizes her official brand clothing line which includes freehand jackets, bags, shoes and artwork pieces. She turns her art work into clothing apparel and official logo wear.

In addition, Gabrielle Hawthorne is a consultant with other brands. She assists with their work and consults to help them on their business journey. She has twenty-five years of experience in the administrative field and thirty-two years total experience in the financial investment industry, retail industry and the medical field with diplomas, certifications, skills experiences and professionalism.

Gabrielle currently attends Strayer University and is a candidate for her B.B.A. in Human Resource Management in 2021. In 2011, she received her certification as a Health Claims Specialist from the Harris School of Business, Hamilton campus. She is a member of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars and LinkedIn. She is a volunteer and member of AmeriCorp. Her volunteer work includes helping families in the Hurricane Katrina storm through the Jewish Foundation in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Gabrielle’s future goals include opening up a store with upcoming designers, combined with an art gallery atmosphere. She credits her daughter and son as having the most influence on her life and career. In her spare time, Gabrielle enjoys drawing, shopping, sewing and looking for new materials.

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/GRCWEAR/.

