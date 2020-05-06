Manhasset, NY, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields and industries listed.

About the New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome the newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:

Susan Criss--Law/Legal Services

Lisa Bates--Real Estate

Jennifer Young--Agriculture

Dianne Allen--Education

Misty D. Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Eugenie Nkemka--Event Services

Dena Hobbs-Lix--Real Estate

Patrice Dates--Hospitality

Tracy S. Groves--Consulting

Suzette B. Belgarde--Coaching

Meleisa Jones--Manufacturing

Catherine Donohoe--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Anita A. Pirkle--Nutrition/Wellness

Bonnie Lynne Roberts--Floral

Brenda M. Julian--Financial Services

Nika English--Business Supplies/Equipment

Devie Allen Figelski--Coaching

Yasmin J. Ashur--Food/Beverages

Heather Hickey--Hospitality

Cynthia Dixon--Healthcare

Donna Marie Gordon--Nutrition/Wellness

Michele L. Harker--Real Estate

Shaina Tamburr--Information Technology/IT

M. Christina Garcia--Security

Nicolette Alger--Financial Services

Carol Barnett--Publishing

Nancy Waltzer--Health/Fitness

Crystal Alcarez--Banking/Mortgage

Nicole C. Silva--Healthcare

Julieann Aldrich--Education

Christina L. Quijano--Education

Tanya R. Rogers--Education

Stacie Ann Bell--Nutrition/Wellness

Kelly L. Hostetter--Real Estate

Darline Mirassaint--Retail Industry

Rachel Zorel--Graphic Design/Web Design

Beverly V. Smith--Consulting

Sabrina D. Heinze--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Heather R. Malecki--Research & Development

Eldora Jones--Education

Marilyn Krelenbaum--Healthcare

Gail Everett Watson--Healthcare

Angelica Yates--Education

Jacquelynn Talano--Education

Capri Schwartz--Manufacturing

Anrika Mills--Massage Therapy

Terri O'Rorke--Beauty/Cosmetics

Martha Lee Davis--Publishing

Wendy Mueller--Health/Fitness

Ruth B. Garver--Hospitality

Rhonda Davis--Real Estate

Jeanette L. Hayden--Education

Sandra K. Hein--Education

Lori J. Bishop--Real Estate

Karen Campbell--Beauty/Cosmetics

Missy A. Gallagher--Nutrition/Wellness

Veronica Herrera--Food/Beverages

Brianne L. Demko--Insurance

Madanna S. Ash--E-Commerce

Lisa Garofalo--Beauty/Cosmetics

Lisa Serviss--Manufacturing

Catherine M. Jellerson--Construction/Building

Maureen Gallagher--Healthcare

Kathleen Courier--Manufacturing

Carolyn Laureen Bassett--Consulting

Krystal Peelish--Law Enforcement

Beatris Gonzalez--Contractor

Gail Ruth Ochie--Health/Fitness

Janet Stitt--Real Estate

Tyniesha Terry--Retail Industry

Jennifer S. Becker--Construction/Building

Veena Sharma--Healthcare

Jill D. Bemis--Education

Diana L. Redwine--Beauty/Cosmetics

Schawanda L. Henderson--Health Services

Aracely Cardenas--Transportation

Debra Payne--Retail Industry

Porsha Hopkins--Cleaning Service

Lillian C. Mack--Healthcare

Ana Maria Bottazzi--Education

Tina Martinson--Manufacturing

Twyla Bivins--Cleaning Service

Carla Cheek--Food/Beverages

Debra A. James--Food/Beverages

Kathleen McGrath--Health/Fitness

Sandra H. Harrison--Education

Letonya F. Moore--Law/Legal Services

Katia M. Almada--Cleaning Service

Sharlyn L. Wilkinson--Government

Letty Gaskins--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Essence L. Payne--Government

Adrienne Johnson--Dance Instruction

Lori Bishop--Real Estate

Sally Davidson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Michelle E. Cascio--Healthcare

Miriam Vallado--Retail Industry

Misty Dawn Scanlon--Rabbit Breeding

Sherlee J. Small--Healthcare

Nyalla D. Schwartz--Financial Services

Joanna Moorehead--Financial Services

Catalina R. Carlon--Dance Instruction

Clara Arbiser--Healthcare

Darla Perdue--Healthcare

Colette Gioia--Real Estate

Iris L. Wilkins--Financial Services

Macie Ronquille--Dance Instruction

Karen Garcia--Healthcare

Helen Sarah Kouassi--Home Healthcare

Sarah M. Reis--Beauty/Cosmetics

Heather A. Duchesneau--Food/Beverages

Karen L. Glasper--Healthcare

Anita K. Parran--Public Relations/PR

Marilyn Morris--Education

Jo Marie--Advertising/Marketing

Halla Alnemeh--Law/Legal Services

Jeana C. Rainey--Cleaning Service

Sheila Ingram--Sales

Bette Novak--Coaching

Kelsey Peters--Art

Shaquala J. Williams--Security

Marisol Martinez-Tristani--Healthcare

Megan M. MacLeod--Travel

Tatiana Zadorskaia--Real Estate

LasChae T. Dickerson--Mental Health Care

Leah D. Jenkins--Beauty/Cosmetics

Robin McGraw--Entertainment

Denise Austin--Health/Fitness

Cat Cora--Food/Beverages

Samantha Waldrop--Education

Natalia Colon-Morales--Consulting

Guerline Noel--Coaching

Maureen D. Power--Consulting

Denise Long--Apparel/Fashion

Abbie G. Angel--Healthcare

Liliana Werner-- Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences

Barbara Washington--Insurance

Esther Sekiziyivu--Religion

Judith M. Panos--Financial Services

Jennifer Shepherd--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Gina G. Snyder--Seamstress

Michelle Sidun--Health Services

Kirsten Sandin--Health/Fitness

Nicole Heim--Construction/Building

Susan A. Jenning--Nutrition/Wellness

Deborah A. Beatty--Consulting

Jo'Meeya Waller--Crafting

Jennifer L. King--Healthcare

Caroll Lee--Nutrition/Wellness

Laura Posada--Coaching

Doris A. Lew--Beauty/Cosmetics

Carolina G. Flickinger--Publishing

Lynne C. Pierce-French--Mental Health Care

Jacqueline D. Watson--Education

Rachel E. Smith--Insurance

Sheneka Carter--Consulting

Tkenya R. Miller--Coaching

Priscilla A. Soles--Transportation

Nahid Mottahedi--Insurance

Christy Love Allen--Food/Beverages

Priscilla Giles--Beauty/Cosmetics

Evelyn P. Raines--Nutrition/Wellness

Lisa J. Avans--Beauty/Cosmetics

Karaleen Mork--Interior Design

Dhanashree Arole--Beauty/Cosmetics

Abaigail Nicole Serrette--Education

Deborah K. Dymally--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kelsey Ann Lawson--Aerospace/Aviation

Julia A. Lucero--Banking

Saurelee Wallace—Spiritual Readings

Katherine Sempecos--Health Services

Deborah S. Schroeder--Education

Tomekia L. Brewer--E-Commerce

Alfretta Quinn--Spiritual Readings

Geneva E. Martinez--Food/Beverages

Erica R. Stouffer--Government

Kayona Stash--E-Commerce

Feve A. Walker--Banking

Trisha C. Maneiro--E-Commerce

Linda S. Brown--Education

Ebonie M. Harris-Soto--Construction/Building

Blanca G. Torres--Cleaning Service

Ryan Alexeev--Law/Legal Services

Bonnie M. Albrecht--Staffing/Recruiting

Christa K. Roy--Publishing

Brooklyn Tidwell--Beauty/Cosmetics

Anel Forrest--Advertising/Marketing

Treshonda B. Seay--Cleaning Service

Jo M. Namio--Graphic Design/Web Design

Dawn M. Nevarez-McCormick--Healthcare

Cindy Landry--Education

Ann Denburg Cummis--Personal Services

Latosha L. Veney--Home Healthcare

Candice V. Wallace--Healthcare

Roxanne R. Canaday--Insurance

Carlie M. Holland--Education

Radiya Muhammed--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Valencia George--Beauty/Cosmetics

Diane Saulle--Health/Fitness

Sophia A. Cousins--Apparel/Fashion

Emily L. Henneman--Automotive

Wilma J. Brown-Foreman--Religion

Melissa K. Skiendziel--Insurance

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/808774

Press Release Distributed by PR.com