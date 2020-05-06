GiveCentral Launches Its Live Video Software to Help Nonprofits Open Their Doors Virtually

A cutting edge and unique solution in times of crisis.

Chicago, IL, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- GiveCentral Live is aimed at instantly helping nonprofits to Open Their Doors Virtually to their community. In just minutes, engagement and shared prayer are made easy. GiveCentral Live is so much more than just a live streaming service for nonprofits to host liturgies and prayer groups. It is interactive and allows for sharing, engaging and giving instantaneously.

GC Live is a first of a kind online Live Stream software which brings the opportunity to Live Stream with a comprehensive dashboard for any nonprofit. All engagement and giving links are in one place, visible to the audience. Moreover, there is a direct donate button which can be used to donate to an organization that is hosting the live stream. With a responsive UI that is intended to cater to numerous nonprofits, the new tool allows more than 100 participants to join the Live video session. It also offers the options of guest sharing and social media sharing. For the convenience of donors and hosts alike, GiveCentral Live incorporates a Text-to-Engage option. All these are being offered via a free trial account to all nonprofits for one month. The streamed liturgy videos will be saveable and can even be archived on the dashboard for later access.

The technical support team at GiveCentral can help set up for any church or organization that wishes to sign up.

About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web-based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management. To date, there are over 750 nonprofits that have put their trust in GiveCentral. The company looks forward to growing and expanding its offerings in the fundraising sector. Assistance from nonprofit fundraising experts is available on GiveCentral’s official website.

Contact Information:

GiveCentral

Bridget Mayer

(312) 929-2306

Contact via Email

https://www.givecentral.org/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811913

Press Release Distributed by PR.com