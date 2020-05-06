New Video News Website PXVR.com Traffic Doubles

Las Vegas, NV, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The newest video news website online, PXVR.com has seen its traffic double in its first 30 days after officially launching, according to figures compiled by the website’s owner. PXVR was just launched as an independent service for consumers to provide video news on demand a month ago and its already received higher traffic volume than expected.

Consumers have increasingly been getting their daily news, sports and weather online over the past decade from tens of thousands of news organizations across the world, including online newspapers, TV, radio stations and web based media throughout the U.S.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to see more consumers take advantage of what we believe to be is the only independent video news cooperative that curates news for consumers online,” said PXVR founder Mike Colpitts. The platform provides video news reports from more than 8,000 news outlets across the world, including reports from CBS, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News, the BBC, Yahoo news and Sky news. Video reports are issued as news breaks 24 hours a day from around the world.

The internet is projected to double in user capacity in the next five years as consumers increasingly go online for news and more users join the allegiance of internet visitors from more of the world's nations. Consumers are also making more product and consumer service purchases online than ever before. Visitors to PXVR.com are able to see video news reports online on their timeline. The innovative start-up was launched during the global COVID-19 crisis to better objectively inform the public on the worldwide crisis.

PXVR.com also regularly surveys visitors on important issues in the news and is quickly becoming a leading independent resource for consumers to keep up with the news of the day. Journalists and independent reporters from thousands of news organizations report on the day’s events as news breaks.

