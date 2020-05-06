Ascribe.ai App for Mac and Windows Now Includes New Dropbox Integration

App automatically and affordably transcribes files shared in Dropbox, with onscreen editing - ascribe.ai, a free app which represents a breakthrough in affordability for AI-driven speech transcription of video and audio, is now available with a new Dropbox integration. By leveraging powerful AI capabilities as well as Dropbox's unique sharing and collaboration capabilities, the new ascribe.ai app enables new workflows for distributed teams.

The software is now available for free download for MacOS and Windows from the ascribe.ai website (www.ascribe.ai) and includes one hour of free transcription of content. Subscriptions start at $4.95 per month for 2.5 hours of transcription ($1.98 per hour), with even lower per-hour prices in larger quantities.

The ascribe.ai app uses the same axle ai Speech services employed by the company’s groundbreaking ascribe.ai panels for Adobe Premiere Pro, as well as its industry-leading axle ai 2020 media management system for small and midsize video teams. The ascribe.ai app runs directly on any MacOS or Windows system running current versions of each platform, and connects with the axle ai Speech cloud service to perform the transcription, as well as Dropbox as a source for the transcribed files and destination for the resulting transcripts. Instead of sending the whole video file to be transcribed, ascribe.ai creates an audio-only file that is quickly processed in the background. The app displays this transcript and displays an editable version via a self-explanatory user interface. The whole process is faster than real-time, with each minute of footage transcribed and results returned to the app in as little as 10 seconds. The app can store the resulting transcripts in Dropbox, and write sidecar XMP metadata files or industry-standard SRT caption files. Languages supported in this release are English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle AI, said, “It’s always been our mission to bring the power of video search, collaboration and transcription to an ever-wider group of creative teams. Today we’re taking this to a whole new level, with our integration with Dropbox’s powerful collaboration capabilities available to millions of users worldwide. This means that nearly anyone with a computer and Dropbox access can get near-instant, affordable transcription of their media, and share the resulting transcript with their global team.”

Pricing and Availability

The ascribe.ai app with the new Dropbox integration is currently available for free download for MacOS or Windows from the ascribe.ai website. It comes with free transcription of 1 hour of video/audio or audio-only content; subscriptions begin at $4.95 per month for 2.5 hours of transcription ($1.98 per hour), and lower per-hour prices in larger quantities. Additional hours can be purchased from within the panel or the ascribe.ai website in blocks of 10 hours ($19.00) and 100 hours ($170.00). These prices, made possible by axle’s AI-powered Speech cloud service, compare very favorably with prices of other transcription services which range from several dollars per hour, to up to $1.00 or more per minute. Languages supported in the initial release are English (both American and British dialects), Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Korean. More languages will be supported in the future.

About axle.ai:

axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. At its introduction, axle’s software was recognized with the IBC 2012 Best of Show award and at NAB 2013 with the prestigious DV Magazine Black Diamond and Post Picks awards. axle ai’s recently introduced connectr™ software offers a powerful tool for scripting media workflows, driven by a graphical front end with connect-the-blocks visualization. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator (also a customer) and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai; The company is also open to individual investors via equity crowdfunding on Republic at http://republic.co/axle-ai.

About Dropbox:

Dropbox is the world’s first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 600 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

