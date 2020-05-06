Perimeter Plastic Surgery Combats COVID-19 with Assistance to the Atlanta Community Food Bank

Perimeter Plastic Surgery will donate 20 percent of gift card purchases to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank this time of great need caused by COVID-19 quarantine.

Atlanta, GA, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- To help meet the current needs of the metro Atlanta area during the COVID-19 economic slowdown, Perimeter Plastic Surgery will donate 20 percent of gift card purchases to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Recognizing the tremendous strain that COVID-19 has placed on local food banks and the needy in the metro area, Perimeter Plastic Surgery has established a means to partner with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. For the months of April – June, Perimeter Plastic Surgery will donate 20 percent of gift card purchases to support the hunger-relief charity.

“We love the Atlanta community and want to do our part to help in this critical time,” says Dr. Mark Deutsch. “I know our patients will want to help our neighbors as well, and we’re grateful for the cooperative spirit that is alive in all of us.”

Gift cards may be purchased by calling Perimeter Plastic Surgery directly or emailing us at info@perimeterplasticsurgery.com or 404-255-0886.

"The Atlanta Community Food Bank's need has increased exponentially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kyle Waide, President, and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are so thankful for the support of Perimeter Plastic Surgery during this critical time of need."

Gift cards purchased through this effort may be applied toward injectable procedures and pharmaceutical-grade skincare products. “In this way,” Deutsch continued, “Perimeter Plastic Surgery patients can support the Food Bank now and then schedule their procedures or pickup products when it is safe to do so.”

About Perimeter Plastic Surgery:

Perimeter Plastic Surgery is one of the nation’s top plastic surgery practices. With locations in Atlanta and Fayetteville, Perimeter Plastic Surgery is the top plastic surgery practice for all Georgia residents. Perimeter Plastic Surgery offers a variety of services from breast augmentation and reconstructive surgery, to tummy tucks and liposuction, to injectables and physician-recommended skincare. Owner and founder of the practice, Mark Deutsch, MD, FACS, has over 25 years of plastic surgery experience and has been named Top Doctor for 5 consecutive years, 2016 - 2020. Perimeter Plastic Surgery’s Atlanta office is located in Northside Hospital’s Northside Doctor’s Center on Johnson Ferry Road and Fayetteville office located at 1233 Highway 54 West Suite 210. For more information about Dr. Deutsch and Perimeter Plastic Surgery, please visit https://perimeterplasticsurgery.com

