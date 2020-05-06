2020 Peer-To-Peer Global Dental Interdisciplinary Summit

Las Vegas, NV, May 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Some have called it the “Olympics of Dentistry” and others have championed it as a tremendous international effort. The Global Summits Institute brings together renowned speakers from more than 70 countries and all the continents to teach, learn, share, support and provide a unified resource in every discipline and specialty in the profession of dentistry.

The Global Interdisciplinary Summit Webinars have been ongoing daily since April 15 and will end May 31, 2020. To date, over 400K dental professionals from around the world have been reached to tune into the complimentary daily webinars conducted by experts and seasoned international speakers.

“During the pandemic, our friends and colleagues are increasing their skills, knowledge and abilities with this Peer-To-Peer initiative and platform,” said Dr. Kianor Shah of the Global Summits Institute.

The ability to communicate via technology with vast outreach has a significant impact on developing initiatives to decrease oral disease, a worldwide silent epidemic. This effort was described as an innovative Peer-To-Peer mechanism leveraging technology and social media to reach dental professionals around the world who otherwise do not have the finances, ability to travel or the access to gain this wealth of knowledge.

