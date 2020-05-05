Viruses and Bacteria Are No Match for High Power UVC Disinfection

XtraLight Manufacturing releases two UVC products to combat coronavirus and other pathogens.

Houston, TX, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- XtraLight Manufacturing, Ltd. today announced the introduction of their UVC disinfection line of products. The UV-C High Power Ultraviolet Disinfection System has shown to be effective in inactivating microorganisms. For years, ultraviolet wavelengths have demonstrated to be effective in a variety of skin treatments, disinfection applications, and other processes. UVC, which is the shortest of the UV rays, has been shown to be germicidal and effective in stopping viruses from reproducing. Research shows UVC to be effective on some of the most concerning viruses like SARS and MERS. Consumers and business owners can now rest easy knowing that there is solution to combat the spread of harmful microorganisms.

“UVC disinfection will change the way people feel about community space, providing peace of mind over pathogens. Now UV-C High Power Disinfection System makes eradication of harmful microorganism quick and simple,” says Kim Ward, Chief Operating Officer at XtraLight Manufacturing.

Features and benefits of the UV-C High Power Ultraviolet Disinfection System include:

· Unlimited application possibilities

· 245 nm on the Electromagnetic Spectrum

· Made in the USA, Manufactured in Houston, Texas

· Qualifies for Buy American and BAA

· Two distinct models: Handheld and Mobile (Designed to accommodate large spaces)

To read more about UVC disinfection and XtraLight products, visit the website https://info.xtralight.com/ultraviolet-disinfection

About XtraLight

XtraLight Manufacturing designs, engineers, and manufactures LED lighting in Houston, TX. Since 1986, the company has proudly stood for quality products that are Made in the USA. Backed by a 10-year warranty and fast lead times, XtraLight provides specification grade commercial and industrial lighting to customers across the USA and Canada. Continually investing in the latest technology, XtraLight creates custom tailored energy efficient lighting solutions to suit all commercial and industrial applications. XtraLight is known for their lighting expertise, innovation and genuine customer satisfaction for over 34 years. For more information on all of XtraLight’s products, please visit www.XLM.com or email customerservice@XLM.com

Contact Information:

XtraLight Manufacturing LLC

Lisa Proffit

832-360-1911

Contact via Email

https://xtralight.com

