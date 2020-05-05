Viki B. Zarkin Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Profesional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Harrisburg, PA, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Viki B. Zarkin of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of motivational speaking and life coaching. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Viki B. Zarkin

Viki B. Zarkin is a motivational speaker and coach on a national level with over ten years’ experience. She inspires women to change the way they have been programmed to think and emphasizes the importance of starting with young women on how to believe in themselves, challenge the status quo, find their voice and listen to their heart.

Viki has been living with Stage 4 metastatic cancer for over 10 years. She was diagnosed in her 40’s when her doctor first told her to go home and get her affairs in order. At the time, she had 2 small children at home. Viki spent the next several years fighting for her life advocating for herself and navigating through the health care world and following her gut. Viki not only shares her story, but she speaks about doctor patient relationships, nutrition, appreciating the "little things in life," juggling motherhood and cancer, and much more.

Viki states, “After ten years, I am the only one like me alive. I want to shout out to the roof tops. You don’t have to die! Look at me!” People need to hear her story. She is not only writing a book titled, “I AM THE ONE," but she is available for speaking engagements. Her story is not limited to just cancer. Viki has spoken to corporations such as Capital Blue as well as College campuses like Lebanon Valley College, her reach is vast and surprisingly versatile. Viki’s can-do attitude inspires people to think differently in their everyday lives and by applying her unique thought process, deals can be made in a boardroom just as easily as they can help someone through their cancer battle.

Ms. Zarkin earned a B.S. in Communications and Broadcast Journalism from Ithaca College in 1987. She enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family.

For further information, please contact www.stage4mom.com.

