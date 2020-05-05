Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The International Business Brokers Association Recognizes North Carolina Business Broker Joe Santora of Transworld Business Advisors

PR.com  
May 05, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Share:

North Carolina Business Broker, Joe Santora receives Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional achievement in 2019.

Greensboro, NC, May 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Greensboro, NC business broker, Joe Santora, with the Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional achievement in 2019 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

“IBBA Excellence Awards are bestowed upon member business brokers who conduct a considerable amount of business sale transactions in a calendar year,” explained Executive Director, Kylene Golubski. “These individuals have helped a significant number of people successfully transition ownership of their businesses, doing a great service to both entrepreneurs and our economy at large.”

“It’s been an honor serving our local business community,” said Santora of Transworld Business Advisors.

More information about Joe Santora and Transwolrd Business Advisors can be found at www.tworldtriad.com, or by contacting triad@tworld.com or (336) 355-0250.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)
Founded in 1983, the IBBA is the world’s largest nonprofit association for the business brokerage profession, providing education, conferences, professional designations, support and networking opportunities for business intermediaries. It offers coursework and testing required to obtain its prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) certification. For more information visit www.ibba.org.

Contact Information:
Transworld Business Advisors
Joe Santora
(336) 355-0250
Contact via Email
tworldtriad.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811820

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com