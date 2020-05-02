Nordic Temperature Control Aims to Boost Funds for Local Food Bank in the Skagit Valley During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Burlington, WA, May 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nordic Temperature Control, a leading HVAC company in the Puget Sound region, recently announced its plan to help boost funds for a local food bank in the Skagit Valley. Nordic plans to donate 50% of their Commercial and Residential HVAC maintenance and tune-up services through May 30.

“With the current COVID-19 pandemic, food banks are struggling to keep up with the demand to feed local families,” says Nordic Temperature Control owners Kevin Hansen and Jake Hovik. “Nordic Temperature Control has always been an active member of our community, now more than ever is the time to be stepping up to help!” They continued, “We are grateful for the work of the Helping Hands Food Bank, its staff, and the volunteers who are working around the clock to address food availability issues and hunger throughout Skagit County during this difficult time.”

Helping Hands Food Bank is Skagit County’s largest direct emergency food provider. In 2019 they distributed over 3 million pounds of food to over 55,000 individuals. In April 2020, they have spent over $50,000 in groceries compared to 2019 when they only spent $47,000, making a positive impact for struggling families throughout the local community.

Nichole Long, the Director of Development for the Helping Hands Food Bank stated, "Given the current economic climate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for our organization is rising, the costs are rising, and we can use all the monetary support we can receive to ensure that the food stays on our shelves. Helping Hands will keep working hard to ensure that our children, families, and seniors of Skagit Valley continue to receive the support it needs - especially in these times." Nichole continued, "We are so thankful for the support of Nordic Temperature and other businesses that have stepped up to provide financial support, and together we will overcome the obstacles."

To learn more about Nordic Temperature Control, or to schedule your commercial HVAC or residential heating and cooling maintenance and support their cause, please call 360.873.8163 or visit NordicTempControl.com.

About Nordic Temperature Control

Founded in 2007, Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. provides the highest quality HVAC services throughout Washington's Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County, Island County, and San Juan County. Their mission is to provide Quality Craftsmanship through Dedication and Dependability! Today, Nordic Temperature Control sets the standards for quality comfort systems, while remaining client-focused through professionalism and realization that honesty and integrity are uncompromising, as is their commitment to the constant improvement of their services.

They offer a 100% Lifetime Craftsmanship Guarantee and protect clients by being fully Licensed, Bonded, and Insured for all their commercial and residential services in the State of Washington.

Contact Information:

Nordic Temperature Control

Joey Koncoski

360-873-8163

Contact via Email

https://www.nordictempcontrol.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811691

Press Release Distributed by PR.com