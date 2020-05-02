Uplive Global Streaming Platform Gives 50,000 Masks to Workers Fighting Coronavirus on the Front Lines. Hollywood & Uplive App are dedicated to beating this coronavirus ~ COVID-19. As a social media platform, "Uplive" is collaborating with Hollywood celebrities/ influencers and hosting community to bring greater awareness to the importance of wearing masks.

Los Angeles, CA, May 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- With the unprecedented spread of COVID-19, our medical, law enforcement, retail, grocery and all essential workers are in an increasingly urgent need of masks. Even as we go back to work, social distancing and masks will be an important part of our lives to keep the disease in check.

Influencers include Hollywood star Jamie Kennedy, a well-known American stand-up comedian, television producer, screenwriter, and actor. He is best known for playing Randy Meeks in the Scream franchise and playing various characters in The Jamie Kennedy Experiment on The WB. Jamie Kennedy was introduced to Uplive through a freestyle rapper: Chris La Vrar who was on America’s Got Talent and a local comedian celebrity Jimmy Shin, who are both Uplive hosts as well.

Former WWE champion Matt Morgan, current mayor of Longwood, is also a strong advocate; He strongly recommended his followers download Uplive to become a host as well, to give them an opportunity to connect with the world while making additional income and making impact.

Other influencers include: Jon Klaason @jonklassen, Mackenziesol @mackenziesol, Joey Luthman @joeyluthman, Elise Luthman @eliseluthman and more. Their donations will be streamed live on Uplive and shared with their fans on social media.

Uplive is inviting more influencers to join its campaign to donate up to 50,000 face masks to local hospitals and public establishments to help to assuage the desperate need in our medical and local community. The 1st 8000+ masks have been shipped to Orange County Mayor’s office in Florida where 27 deputies have been confirmed with Covid 19 and 2 have passed away. “We are very grateful for Uplive communities’ generosity. These masks will help us to protect our policemen and frontline workers!” Mayor Demings said.

Other medical device companies have reached out to Uplive to make donations as well. A particular UVC light company is also partnering with Uplive to donate some UVC light disinfection devices to the medical workers. These devices can help to sanitize personal belongings such as cell phone, wallet, small packages and even masks within seconds or minutes. It has been used in over 1000+ hospitals in China and is a hot commodity over there.

Medical workers and other public essential workers, influencers and Uplive hosts can also request a free mask through this link. Uplive will prioritize and ship out masks and devices while supplies last.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd-zA_RJ_5me32feZz_rf2VcmkwB6puaK9IGeOTgab2lMmdVA/viewform

What is Uplive?

Uplive is a live streaming video and audio chat platform where content creators can go live, and share their talent, present visual podcasts, create virtual battles with an opponent in split screens duels, and much more.

With over 100 million downloads worldwide, Uplive offers a variety of live hosts sharing streams while singing, dancing, chatting, gaming, working out, and keeping each other company, interacting socially, which is sorely needed during these difficult times of #quarantinelife.

For Interviews, Photos and Press opportunities please contact:

Tesseract Talent PR

Tssluthman7@gmail.com or tesseractTalent@gmail.com

937-304-9005

For more information about the Uplive App please contact:

Contacts: uplive.usa@gmail.com

Please follow:

Instagram @Uplive.usa and @TesseractTalentPR

TikTok: @upliveusa

Website: upliveusa.com

Contact Information:

Uplive

Tess Luthman

937-304-9005

Contact via Email

http://tesseracttalent.wixsite.com/tess

tesseractTalent@gmail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811520

Press Release Distributed by PR.com