No Sale of Jagex Yet - Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. Interested in Exploring Purchasing Jagex

PR.com  
May 01, 2020 2:29pm   Comments
Stop Order on Sale of Jagex Limited

Irvine, CA, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- To avoid market confusion, Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. (PSH), which has long maintained its plan to purchase Shanghai Fukong Interactive Entertainment Company, Ltd. (“Shanghai Fukong”) today issues this public release. Allegedly, Matthew Browndorf, in his capacity as the authorized signatory of Platinum Fortune, LP; PSI Platinum Fortune LLC and Platinum Alpha Enterprise Limited received a stop order. Matthew Browndorf is now the CEO of Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.

PSH is interested in and is taking measures toward exploring purchasing Jagex Limited.

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains “forward looking information,” including “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook,” under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements of the Company including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth and completion of the Company’s and its partners projects including any required approvals from the regulatory bodies governing sale and shareholder ratification that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

For media contact: mcbrowndorf@plutossama.com

Source: PSH Inc.

http://plutossama.com

About Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc. is a private equity company in the business of taking control positions in residential and commercial real estate ventures, micro-lending, securitizations, law firms, restaurants, mortgage servicing, and e-sports.

http://www.plutosholdings.com

Company Address
Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
18400 Von Karman (10th floor)
Irvine, CA 92612
United States

Contact Information:
Plutos Sama Holdings, Inc.
Matthew Browndorf, CEO
646-243-8903
Contact via Email
plutosholdings.com

https://www.pr.com/press-release/811612

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

