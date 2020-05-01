BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge

BreatheSafe manufactures cotton masks with Filti filter for companies and factories. They have also partnered with American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge to raise funds for healthcare workers on the front lines.

Warren, MI, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- When the global COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the severe shortage of PPE, 3 entrepreneurs from Michigan put their heads together to strategically address the expected shortage of face masks for the general public.

With N95 respirator mask supplies necessarily being reserved for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines, BreatheSafe PPE Systems sought another solution to help keep communities safe: manufacturing face masks in the USA for the general public.

To start manufacturing masks in the USA, BreatheSafe recruited experienced tailors and seamstresses throughout the nation. Based on empirical research that suggested certain types of fabric would be both durable and breathable, investments were made in procuring 100% cotton fabric and other supplies to manufacture the face masks.

To address the non-hospital healthcare workers, such as those working in nursing homes and assisted living homes, and private doctor offices, BreatheSafe Filter Masks use "nanofiber" mask fabric that filters 9 times as many tiny particles as a bandana. This material is manufactured by a company called Filti. While the BreatheSafe Filter Mask is not an official N95 mask, its "nanofiber" material does block particles more effectively than many alternatives.

In many states, public face mask use is no longer a suggestion—it’s a requirement. In Connecticut, for example, these requirements pertain to all residents over age 2 who must interact with others without maintaining a distance of 6 feet, including in public transportation and similar circumstances. Hawaii has similar rules, even imposing fines of thousands of dollars or possible prison sentences for those who disobey them. Maryland, New Jersey, and New York all have variations on these types of public requirements. In Michigan, face coverings are now mandatory in all public enclosed spaces. Moreover, businesses that are permitted to have employees on-site are also required to supply appropriate face coverings. It’s critical that everyone should come together to ensure proper supply of cotton and filter face masks are readily available for everyone throughout the nation.

These rules and requirements are designed to help keep the public safe—which is BreatheRight’s goal, as well. But in order to meet that goal, there had to be an increase in the number of masks available to avoid shortages for healthcare workers. The nanofiber masks and other 100% cotton masks are one way to do just that.

But the founders of BreatheSafe didn’t feel that was enough. To address the national face mask shortage, BreatheSafe has partnered with American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge where donations of face masks, supplies such as disinfectants, wipes, and money raised through GoFundMe campaign will be provided to the 100 Million Mask Challenge team. If you wish to support this heroic effort you can do so via the BreatheSafe’s 100 Million Mask Challenge GoFundMe campaign.

Right now, ensuring everyone’s safety requires working together as one, while not being able to be in close personal contact. It is truly a challenge, but it is one which we are all capable of coming together to meet. One of the fundamental obstacles is a lack of PPE, but it doesn’t have to be, and BreatheSafe is dedicated to being a part of the solution.

Contact Information:

BreatheSafe PPE Systems

Mohammed N. Khan

248-910-4801

Contact via Email

https://breathesafeppe.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/811480

Press Release Distributed by PR.com