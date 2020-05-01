MicroEJ announces the availability of its standard virtualization technology for Microchip Technology's 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) product line, opening a world of new opportunities that will positively transform the embedded marketplace.

Boston, MA, May 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MicroEJ announces the availability of its standard virtualization technology for Microchip Technology’s 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) product line. MICROEJ VEE, MicroEJ’s flagship Virtual Execution Environment, embraces the Total System Solutions vision shared by both companies, enabling a profitable, market ready solution for MCUs and software integration. Thanks to this combined solution, smart device manufacturers can achieve important system design cost reductions (both hardware and software), with more security and safety, as well as a much faster time-to-market; all resulting in market share gains.

With the support of more than 10 million skilled engineers worldwide powered by MicroEJ Microchip SAM MCU based products enable advanced innovation in harsh and demanding environments, where distributed intelligence is a key differentiator, alongside energy efficiency, appealing graphical user interfaces and intelligent sensors. This collaboration allows manufacturers to benefit from an end-to-end solution that is reliable and ready to use.

By providing extensive open source libraries for UI/UX, wired and wireless communication, security, and automation, MicroEJ technology for Microchip MCUs greatly reduces embedded systems complexity, resulting in the large reduction of development costs, while securing core functionalities at the edge and accelerating the pace of innovation in markets such as consumer, industrial, appliances, medical, energy, etc.

Starting with the rich SAM E7x MCU product line, MICROEJ VEE enables binary software components capitalization and reuse across the broad Microchip portfolio made of heterogenous cores (microApti, ARM Cortex-M0+, ARM Cortex-M23, M4K, ARM Cortex-M4, ARM Cortex-M7). It enables secure APP-minded sandboxed software designs, leveraging the MicroEJ binary software application store: MICROEJ Forge. MICROEJ Forge administrates software asset life cycles (prepare, register, publish, deliver, etc.) while ensuring the maximum level of reliability to the community it addresses, such as the various R&D teams of large corporates: capitalization across several business units becomes a reality.

MICROEJ Forge provides a unique safety feature: a binary software checker. Before any software distribution, it validates that the software is threat-free and is binary compatible with the rest of the application it will be linked to.

“The collaboration between MicroEJ and Microchip has opened more possibilities than ever for AI/IoT/ML devices manufacturers,” states Dr. Fred Rivard, MicroEJ’s CEO. “Our first successful field-proven realizations with Microchip SAM E7 MCUs in industrial rugged gateways make us very confident in the tremendous potential of leveraging MicroEJ technology for successful, smart IoT and embedded devices.”

“With MicroEJ, we are helping the entire industry grow and accelerate application integration in ways that will truly transform our daily lives,” says Rod Drake, vice president of Microchip’s MCU32 business unit. “MicroEJ VEE enables the standard virtualization technology used by Android and have scaled it down by several orders of magnitude to work on our SAM E7 MCU product lines. This incredible achievement opens a world of new opportunities that will positively transform the embedded marketplace.”

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 37 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

