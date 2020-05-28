Modjeski and Masters Selected for Fourth Consecutive Open-End Contract from Illinois Department of Transportation

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, has been awarded its fourth consecutive open-end agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Bureau of Bridges and Structures (BBS). Modjeski and Masters has developed a strong, personalized relationship with IDOT, cultivated over years of completing quality projects under multiple various contracts.

Under the contract, Modjeski and Masters will provide National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS), Fracture Critical Member (FCM), and Element Level inspections of numerous major river bridges throughout the state, as well as, load capacity ratings. Modjeski and Masters has provided these same services for over two dozen major river bridges, accommodating peak hours and lane restrictions and often utilizing technical access climbing techniques. The firm's projects have also included detailed gusset plate inspections, ultrasonic testing of truss pins, emergency damage inspections, emergency trunnion shaft repair, and underwater inspections consisting of depth recordings of the channel surrounding the river piers.

"With our longstanding history of work with IDOT, we've had the opportunity to lead multiple major inspection projects throughout Illinois, and we're honored to be selected for the fourth time for this contract," said David Petermeier, Senior Vice President and MidAmerica Regional Manager of Modjeski and Masters. "Having the opportunity to continue working with IDOT really speaks to our dedication to client service, and we look forward to providing our experience and expertise to ensure the highest quality inspections across the state."

A few highlighted past bridge inspections include:



Quincy Bayview Bridge (US 24 WB) over the Mississippi River; Three-span cable stayed bridge with a total length of 4,508 feet

(US 24 WB) over the Mississippi River; Three-span cable stayed bridge with a total length of 4,508 feet Joe Page Bridge (IL 16/100) over the Illinois River; Vertical lift truss bridge with a total length of 1,748 feet

(IL 16/100) over the Illinois River; Vertical lift truss bridge with a total length of 1,748 feet Centennial Bridge (US 67) over the Mississippi River; Five-span steel tied arch bridge with a total length of 3,854 feet

Martin Luther King Bridge over the Mississippi River; Three-span cantilevered through truss with a total length of 4,010 feet

Modjeski and Masters is pleased to once again have the opportunity to successfully deliver this type of inspection and rating contract over the next three to five years.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world's leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 125 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation's most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.

SOURCE Modjeski and Masters