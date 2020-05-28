Vuzix Expands Partnership with TensorMark for Facial Recognition Related to COVID-19 Hospital Testing Initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that TensorMark, a US cloud-based AI and computer vision technology company, will include the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses as a part of the options to venues in its strategic initiative to make returning to work, restaurants, and entertainment safer.

The combined solution of TensorMark's patent-pending technology and the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses will enable employers, retail venues, sports arenas, and concert venues to validate in real-time a person's recent test results for the COVID-19 virus directly to the Vuzix Blade display. Only permission-based consumer information will be included in compliance with applicable guidelines and privacy laws, including HIPAA.

TensorMark is currently working with University Hospitals, a nationally recognized health system comprised of 18 hospitals, more than 50 outpatient health centers and over 200 physician offices on this initiative which is detailed in a press release that was issued on May 21st.

"TensorMark's goal is to help ensure a safer and healthier environment outside of an individual's home as well as increase confidence in their safety at participating employers and venues. We are thrilled to be working with Vuzix to offer their Blade Smart Glasses technology as part of our solution for employers and venues," said Ali Manav, COO and co-founder of TensorMark.

"Vuzix business continues to expand as our technology is being adopted in more areas as part of the new normal caused by COVID-19. TensorMark's solution combined with Vuzix smart glasses is yet another example. We are pleased to work together with TensorMark to support the community in delivering smart glasses technology to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in a mobile and non-invasive way," said Paul Travers, CEO and president, Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ:VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, our relationship with TensorMark and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-expands-partnership-with-tensormark-for-facial-recognition-related-to-covid-19-hospital-testing-initiative-301067020.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation