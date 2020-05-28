Impact and 46 Labs Announce Partnership

ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact, a Lingo Company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with 46 Labs and becoming a part of the 46 Labs Carrier Ecosystem.

The 46 Labs Ecosystem enables customers to quickly and easily connect to some of the world's most advanced and reliable voice and data providers. Ecosystem customers can then rapidly scale and deploy mission-critical communication services and manage their global voice and data network through a single interface.

"Impact is a recognized global wholesale voice brand that provides high-quality and reliable voice services to some of the world's largest service providers," said Max Adams, Chief Revenue Officer of 46 Labs. "By partnering with Impact and having them as part of our Ecosystem, it will allow our customers to utilize a next-generation voice network in a simple and elegant way."

"46 Labs customers will be able to leverage the strengths of Impact's comprehensive domestic U.S. network and international peering partnerships all underpinned by a world-class support team," said Jason Welch, EVP of Carrier Services. "The unique combination of our worldwide voice network and the 46 Labs ECO Carrier relationship management system enables us to ensure quality and network performance while helping customers build, grow and expand their business."

About Impact

Impact, a Lingo Company, is a leading provider of U.S. domestic and international voice solutions for carriers around the globe touting a nationwide Feature Group D (FGD) network with over 300 carrier partnerships. For additional information, please visit https://www.lingo.com/wholesale/.

Press Contact

Chris Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

470.401.0040

About 46 Labs:

46 Labs is a leading provider of software-defined telecommunications infrastructure as a service (IAAS), including the powerful Eco Carrier platform. 46 Labs empowers next-generation voice and data networks for service providers and multinational enterprises with simplicity, scalability and efficiency, supporting more than one billion phone calls per day across its network. To learn why some of the world's largest companies rely on 46 Labs, visit http://www.46labs.com.

For 46 Labs media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel Cavazos

daniel.cavazos@46labs.com

512.831.3664

Related Images

46-labs.png

46 Labs

46 Labs is a leading provider of software-defined telecommunications infrastructure as a service (IAAS), including the powerful Eco Carrier platform.

Related Links

Impact, a Lingo Company

46 Labs

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/impact-and-46-labs-announce-partnership-301066729.html

SOURCE Impact, a Lingo Company