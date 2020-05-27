Triumph Selected to Supply Hydraulic Components for New Bell 360 Invictus Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft

BERWYN, Pa., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced that Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company selected Triumph Systems & Support as a supplier for their entry in the U.S. Army Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) competition, the Bell 360 Invictus. For the competitive prototype demonstration phase of the program, Triumph System & Support's Fluid Power & Actuation operating company will supply hydraulic pump and reservoir assemblies based on technologies and designs developed for the Bell 525 Relentless.

"We are excited to supply hydraulic products for Bell's offering for the FARA program," said William Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Systems & Support. "Our ability to apply previously developed designs and technology will minimize technical and schedule risks for the program and supports Bell's efforts to meet the U.S. Army's mandatory execution and funding profile requirements for the FARA award."

Triumph Fluid Power & Actuation based out of Clemmons, North Carolina developed the integrated hydraulic pump and reservoir for the Bell 525 Relentless and remains a sole supplier for the program.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

