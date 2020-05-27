Regal Holdings Selects InvestorCOM to Meet Compliance for Regulation Best Interest

InvestorCOM's Reg BI compliance platform will help Regal meet the key categories of disclosure

and record-keeping, advisor and process oversight, and investment product selection and monitoring.

TORONTO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InvestorCOM, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and communications solutions for the financial services industry, today announced Regal Holdings of Kentwood, Michigan has selected InvestorCOM's Reg BI compliance platform to meet the Firm's compliance requirements for Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI).

Regal Holdings' subsidiaries, Regal Investment Advisors and Regulus, through its affiliates across the US, provide financial advisory, investment management, retirement planning and multi-generational planning services. Regal Holdings has entered into an agreement where its two subsidiaries will use the full suite of InvestorCOM's Reg BI compliance platform.

"Meeting Reg BI compliance with a remote workforce of advisors is only possible by using a technology like this," said William Best, COO of Regal Holdings. "We are impressed by InvestorCOM's comprehensive solution and we are confident it will help us meet the June 30th deadline or even earlier."

In March 2020, InvestorCOM announced the availability of its new Reg BI compliance platform for the US market. Comprised of three solutions – ShelfMonitor, PeerCompare, and ComplianceExpress – the platform supports the key categories of disclosure and record-keeping, advisor and process oversight, and investment product selection and monitoring.

Regal's team of more than 140 independent investment advisors (RIAs) and broker-dealer representatives will use InvestorCOM's solution to monitor their product shelf, compare reasonable product alternatives, and deliver compliance and client documents digitally.

"We look forward to building a long-term partnership with Regal and delivering immense value to their wealth advisors and clients," said David Reeve, CEO of InvestorCOM.

As part of its "Reg BI Ready Guarantee", InvestorCOM promises to get firms audit-ready by June 30. To schedule a demo or to start a free 45-day trial, visit RegBIReady.com

About Regal Financial Group

For 20 years, Regal has been dedicated to providing a full range of services for financial advisors and clients alike. Headquartered in Kentwood, MI, Regal Holdings is comprised of Regal Investment Advisors, Regulus Advisors, Regal Charitable, and its newest entity, LionShare. For more information regarding Regal Holdings, visit www.regal-holdings.com.

About InvestorCOM Inc.

Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to banks, asset managers, insurance companies and investment dealers. Our high value, intuitive solutions eliminate compliance risk for our clients. For more information, visit www.InvestorCOM.com, email info@investorcom.com or call 1-800-361-9494.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-holdings-selects-investorcom-to-meet-compliance-for-regulation-best-interest-301066189.html

SOURCE InvestorCOM Inc.