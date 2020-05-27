Andy Dane Carter and Architect Louis Tomaro Have Teamed Up to Sell the Latest Masterpiece in Rancho Palos Verdes at Trump National

LONG BEACH, California, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Dane Carter of 'The Address' and renowned architect Louis Tomaro have teamed up to sell the latest masterpiece. 32033 Cape Point Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes - www.andydanecarter.com



This is an incredible opportunity to purchase brand new construction. This home is still under construction, leaving the buyer the opportunity to choose their finishes if you act quickly. This masterpiece is One of only 36 homes & 1 of 2 custom built that are "modern" at Trump National Golf Course Los Angeles. The Top 50 oceanfront golf community on the bluffs at Trump Estates overlooking Palos Verdes coastline. This home is "FRONT BLUFF" 6 bd, 8 ba, 7,100SF state-of-the-art retreat boasts, sit-down, lay-down ocean, golf, & Catalina views. The floors are book-matched stone from Portugal, This elevated lot presents panoramic views of the amazing California coastline from every room and from the comfort of you custom pool. Next level design and attention to detail is throughout this custom build, this custom property offers an open concept floor plan with a rare to find downstairs media room and elevator to both levels. Placed perfectly for afternoon sun, in your luxurious back patio flows seamlessly through exterior pocket doors to the main living room and kitchen, an absolute dream for entertaining. Conveniently located on the second floor, the master bedroom has views like no other on the coast, with deluxe master bathroom and two walk-in closets, is accompanied by two additional guest bedrooms with, in suite bathrooms and laundry room. This home is a must see! First 11 photos have been photo-shopped to show what closer to completion will reflect.

Golf, fine dining & oceanfront splendor with Trump Nat'l Golf Club at your doorstep & minutes from world-renowned Terranea Resort. A showplace that is the epitome of California-Awesome. Build cost is over $1,000 a sq. ft.

Contact

Andy Dane Carter

Email: andycarterrealty@gmail.com

Cell: (562) 640-6969

www.andydanecarter.com

