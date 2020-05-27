Royal Helium Announces Strategic Collaboration With The Saskatchewan Research Council to Develop Helium Facility

SASKATOON, May 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV:RHC) announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with The Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") to review the development of an integrated, "poly-generation" facility for the production and refinement of helium and associated inert gases from helium-bearing gas production in southern Saskatchewan.

Andrew Davidson, President and CEO of Royal comments, "The goal is to develop and process Saskatchewan helium and associated inert gases right here in the province, producing high value, end-use products. Royal, a Saskatchewan-rooted helium exploration and development company, and SRC, Canada's second largest research and technology organization, share the vision of working together to advance a new industry for the Province. Saskatchewan is a province known to have a wealth of natural resources and Royal believes that the development and in-province refinement of helium and associated inert gases represents a new, high value business opportunity for its shareholders and the province of Saskatchewan."

About the Saskatchewan Research Council

The SRC is one of Canada's leading providers of applied research, development and demonstration ("RD&D") and technology commercialization, with more than $70 million in annual revenue and over 73 years of RD&D experience.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal is focused on the exploration and development of primary helium production in southern Saskatchewan. With over 400,000 acres of prospective helium lands, Royal is currently one of the largest helium leaseholders in North America. Located next to highways, roads, cities and, importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, Royal's projects were methodically evaluated for helium potential for over two years, and have been vetted by helium experts, professional geologists and engineers.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

