Sanford Health Expands Its Sectra Enterprise Imaging Solution With Cardiology

SHELTON, Connecticut, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a contract with Sanford Health to add cardiology to their existing enterprise imaging solution. All physicians throughout the 44-medical center system will have access to radiology and cardiology images on one workstation, all fully integrated with Epic Radiant and Cupid.

"We are honored to see Sanford Health add cardiology into their Sectra solution. We look forward to a continued close partnership as Sanford takes this next step in realizing their enterprise imaging strategy," says Mikael Anden, President of Sectra, Inc.

Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, offers health care services and provides its own health insurance plan and senior care facilities. All cardiology studies will utilize the existing radiology archive for efficiency and economies of scale. The cardiology contract signed during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year includes workflow for cardiac catheterization, ultrasound echo, nuclear medicine and invasive vascular studies.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

Epic, Radiant, and Cupid are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

Contact:

Andrea Sowitch, Vice President of Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: andrea.sowitch@sectra.com

Phone: 203 925 0899 ext. 268

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se

Phone: +46 705 23 5227

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanford-health-expands-its-sectra-enterprise-imaging-solution-with-cardiology-301065910.html

SOURCE Sectra, Inc