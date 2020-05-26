HKEX Signs Agreement with MSCI to License Indexes to Launch Asia and Emerging Markets Futures and Options Contracts

HONG KONG, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, has signed a major licensing agreement with MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), a leading provider of mission critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, to license a suite of MSCI indexes in Asia and Emerging Markets for the introduction of futures and options contracts in Hong Kong.

The introduction of the 37 futures and options contracts remain subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. HKEX will inform the market of the launch dates of the contracts and provide detailed product specifications once the launch dates have been confirmed.

This agreement will notably expand HKEX's existing relationship with MSCI, following the successful launch of MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index futures, and last year's joint announcement on the planned launch of MSCI China A Index futures. This agreement further anchors HKEX and MSCI's commitment to the global trading community and to their long-term product development and innovation programme in the region.

Charles Li, Chief Executive, HKEX said: "This is very exciting news indeed for Hong Kong and HKEX. As the global markets leader in the Asian timezone, and reflecting our unique role connecting markets and investors across the world, we are very pleased to today be announcing this major agreement with MSCI. Bringing enhanced liquidity to our markets, this builds on our stated strategy and our 2019 commitment to launch MSCI China A index futures in Hong Kong. It comes at a time when Hong Kong's derivatives market is going from strength to strength and represents another significant development in continuing to build the breadth, depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong's vibrant financial markets."

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MSCI, added: "MSCI's mission as a provider of tools, services and insights for the global investment industry is to help investors around the world better understand and navigate investment opportunities and risks. As we continue to see increasing demand from global investors in enhancing their risk management capabilities, we are pleased to license HKEX to use our indexes for this expansive suite of new trading and risk management tools for global investors."

Please refer to the HKEX website for the expected list of initial contracts (subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions).

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

