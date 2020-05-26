Polte and CoreKinect Launch Breakthrough End to End Supply Chain Tracking Solutions Powered by Mobile IoT

DALLAS and TEMPE, Ariz., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polte Corporation, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, and CoreKinect, a leader in scalable hardware design and manufacturing, today announced a partnership to launch end to end supply chain tracking solutions powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) for enterprises worldwide. Polte's breakthrough location technology, embedded into CoreKinect's proprietary hardware architecture, will finally fill a hole in the market to drive accessible transparency for smaller, individual assets such as packages and pallets both indoors and outdoors.

The partnership positions Polte and CoreKinect with the ability to address the rapidly evolving enterprise demands for operational efficiency and real-time asset visibility in the supply chain. To date, many IoT asset tracking use cases have been forced to rely on traditional location technologies that were not designed for IoT. GPS, Wi-Fi, and BLE often fall short, with issues ranging from steep upfront deployment costs and complex amalgamations of multiple technologies to accomplish both indoor and outdoor insights, to security vulnerabilities – making implementation difficult at best, unrealistic at worst for the majority of enterprise assets.

Polte's and CoreKinect's solution solves the inherent challenges of today's approaches by enabling rapid, simplified deployments. Polte's multi-patented C-LoC technology leverages the Polte IoT Cloud (PIC) and ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular network signals to calculate an asset's position, allowing accurate location to be derived both indoors and outdoors. Polte's use of existing Mobile IoT networks scraps the need for additional infrastructure, using a single cellular radio and offloading computational complexity from the device to the cloud. Delivered in unison, CoreKinect's US designed and manufactured devices allow for seamless scalability without compromising quality. By providing more security, less bulk, lower cost and longer battery life, Polte and CoreKinect are redefining what is possible with Enterprise IoT.

"Global supply chains have been impacted by the ripple effects of COVID-19, partially due to a lack in visibility of their assets," Polte CEO Ed Chao explained. "Where companies were once able to track hundreds of trucks, they can now track the millions of assets and packages that are inside the trucks. We're excited to partner with CoreKinect to provide accuracy sufficient for the vast majority of IoT use cases, while addressing the broad limitations of competing technologies."

"The ability to offer a truly low-cost, scalable solution is critical in the adoption of IoT for enterprises," CoreKinect CEO and Co-founder Assar Badri said. "CoreKinect's scalable and modular design expertise is unlocking a whole new range of use cases and giving companies the real-time insights and transparency they need to take action."

To learn more about form factors available now and how Polte and CoreKinect solutions can be implemented for your use case, please contact sales@polte.com.

About CoreKinect:

CoreKinect is a leader in hardware design that has changed the way scalable IoT solutions are delivered. Through fierce dedication to design principles, CoreKinect's clients achieve scale without compromising quality or customization. This delivers an accelerated time-to-scale, simplified deployments and uncompromised quality. CoreKinect develops products for asset tracking, vehicle and fleet management, smart home, smart city, wearables, agriculture and energy management.

Since last year, CoreKinect is collaborating with the Kudelski Group, world leader in digital security, to enhance its commitment to security by design. CoreKinect customers will benefit from Kudelski Group's embedded security, which ensures all data is encrypted end to end and can be positively authenticated back to the device it came from.

Visit www.corekinect.com.

About Polte Corporation:

Polte's Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology is the next generation of traditional GPS for IoT, leveraging ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular networks and cloud computing to enable highly accurate indoor and outdoor location. The Polte IoT Cloud (PIC) delivers unprecedented cost and power savings for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and a variety of additional sectors in which assets are in motion and/or widely dispersed. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polte-and-corekinect-launch-breakthrough-end-to-end-supply-chain-tracking-solutions-powered-by-mobile-iot-301064792.html

SOURCE Polte