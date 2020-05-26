Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathay Pacific, One Of The World's Leading Airlines, Selects GEP To Provide Procurement Services To Deliver Cost Savings And Mitigate Risks

PRNewswire  
May 26, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:

CLARK, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has been selected by Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to provide procurement consulting and contracting services, under a multiyear agreement.

GEP will help Cathay Pacific identify and mitigate third-party risks while realizing sustainable cost savings from its global spending through spend analysis, sourcing, tail-spend management and contract remediation across multiple categories.

After a thorough selection process, Cathay Pacific chose GEP because of its 20-year track record at delivering material cost savings to global companies. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific is the latest market-leading enterprise to select GEP.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people — this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in cloud-based digital business platforms by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed services by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of software and services, please visit www.gep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi
Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations
GEP
Phone: +1 732-382-6565
Email: al.girardi@gep.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cathay-pacific-one-of-the-worlds-leading-airlines-selects-gep-to-provide-procurement-services-to-deliver-cost-savings-and-mitigate-risks-301065136.html

SOURCE GEP

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com