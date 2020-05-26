Health and Wellness Brand Aeternum Now Has Supplements for Sale Through Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental healthy company, Aeternum has been making strides in the nutritional world since its inception three years ago. Based out of Orlando, this family-run company makes using supplements easy and accessible for all Americans. Aeternum has been busy expanding its online reach. As of May 2020, Aeternum has its CBD Oil 300 mg Full Spectrum supplements available for purchase anywhere in the country through both their company website, and retail giant, Walmart.com.

Supplemental health products have been a top seller within Walmart.com's online marketplace, and Walmart expects online sales to grow by more than thirty percent by the end of 2020.

Aeternum, previously named Bonne Sante Nutrition, began as a small startup company that quickly grew through its online retail availability. Aeternum set out to make products for the type of people who often found themselves out of the loop when it came to the diverse spectrum of nutritional aids. The company's goal was to make buying and understanding nutritional supplements easy. Aeternum's growing list of positive product reviews online stands testament to the company philosophy of putting the needs of their customers at the forefront of its business.

Today, a strong following of loyal customers say Aeternum's products have made a real difference in their lives. The company's stance on creating user-friendly products sets it apart from other health product manufacturers and serves as an invitation to new customers who may have never ventured into the world of supplemental health.

Aeternum says many of their customers are older Americans, looking for products that are well-designed, with quality ingredients, and no filler ingredients, which is exactly what this company provides. Online retail has been a steadily growing market among older customers trying to avoid in-store crowds.

Aeternum boasts a short but diverse range of supplements, from Elevate - Clean Energy Formula to their Dream - Natural Sleep Aid, Psyllium Husk Capsules, and their latest line of CBD tinctures and capsules. CBD has seen a rise in popularity due to a plethora of anecdotal evidence of how it has benefited users. For many reasons, customers across a wide variety of diets and nutritional needs are now taking CBD as part of their daily supplement regiment. CBD products now make up a large part of the supplemental nutrition market, and they are certainly a factor in the company's expansion.

Understanding the online marketplace and maintaining a stable e-commerce presence is vital for success in today's web-based economy. Currently, Aeternum's supplements are available at aeternumnutrition.com , and Walmart.com, with plans to expand to more online retailers throughout 2020.

