OnPharm-United has entered an agreement with Canada Health Infoway to offer PrescribeIT® to its Network of Retail Pharmacies.

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - OnPharm-United is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canada Health Infoway, to offer PrescribeIT®, Canada's national e-prescribing service, to its network of pharmacy owners.

PrescribeIT® is a national e-prescribing service developed by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), which enables prescribers to safely and conveniently transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice.

"We are very pleased that OnPharm-United has signed on with PrescribeIT®," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Canada Health Infoway. "PrescribeIT® will enable OnPharm-United's pharmacies to eliminate faxed prescriptions and improve communication with prescribers."

PrescribeIT® will be made available to more than 600 pharmacies within the OnPharm-United network over the next four years.

"We are very excited to offer PrescribeIT® to our growing network of pharmacies," said Sherif Guorgui, co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, OnPharm-United. "PrescribeIT® improves dispensing efficiency by eliminating the need to transcribe a prescription into the pharmacy management system.

Front-line pharmacists are facing incremental demands on their time and resources. PrescribeIT® enables pharmacies to receive prescriptions directly into the pharmacy management system and allows pharmacists to electronically request prescription renewals from the physician, providing pharmacies more time for patient care.

"As we all continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the safety of the public and health care providers is a top priority for everyone" said Guorgui. "I trust that if PrescribeIT® were rolled out in more pharmacies and medical clinics across Canada, particularly during this public health crisis, it would help to further reduce unnecessary in-person interactions and would certainly be a better option than sending and receiving prescriptions over unsecured email."

About OnPharm-United

OnPharm-United was created by OnPharm and United Pharma Group in October 2018 by bringing together two of the fastest growing networks for independent pharmacies in Canada. OnPharm-United includes almost 600 members in Ontario. Organization also includes members from British Columbia and Nova Scotia. Learn more at https://www.onpharmunited.ca/

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. Learn more at www.prescribeit.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Learn more at www.infoway.ca.

