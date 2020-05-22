LMBPN® Publishing Inks Multi-Book Deal with Best-Selling LitRPG Author Eric Ugland

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in independent digital book publishing, has announced today that it has acquired the German translation publishing rights for a twelve-book, two-series deal with best-selling LitRPG author Eric Ugland. By signing with LMBPN®, Ugland will be able to expand his fan base into the German market, and the company will continue to grow its global LitRPG presence.

Michael Anderle, Chief Executive Officer and President of LMBPN®, said, "LMBPN Publishing is thrilled to expand its LitRPG presence in German by publishing Eric's works. When I began reading LitRPG, I kept seeing these 'you might also like' books. One series continually caught my attention. Why? Because of the uniquely clever humorous titles and art that looked at home on eight-bit game covers. Eric's books seemed to promise fun, action, and snarky humor. They delivered that and more, wrapped inside some truly fantastic stories! I've been a fan of Eric's The Good Guys / The Bad Guys since reading that first book. Publishing these marvelous books in German is definitely a win for our company, and for our growing German-language reader base."

Eric Ugland said, "There are few companies I like as much as LMBPN, and it is an honor to work with them. Michael is such an inspiration to those of us in the indie writing community, and I look for reasons to work with him because I wind up learning so much from the man. I can't wait to connect with those German LitRPG fans out there over games, fantasy, and power metal."

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN®'s books into Amazon.com*, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN®'s digital catalog presently includes over six hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com *. Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books.

Visit http://LMBPN.com

About Eric Ugland

Originally from England, Eric wrote several of his novels while living in Los Angeles, including the Roseland mystery series, which is also published by LMBPN. He leads Air Quotes Publishing Inc. as the company's Chief Creative Officer (CCO). Eric lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife, son, and Grover Cleveland, his labradoodle.

Visit http://www.ericugland.com/books

