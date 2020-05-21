Tilson Joins Ericsson Industry 4.0 Partner Program to Advance Wireless Connectivity for Industrial Customers

PORTLAND, Maine, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has entered into an agreement to collaborate with Ericsson as a System Integrator Partner within the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program, delivering end-to-end private LTE technology and innovative 5G network solutions for Industry 4.0 and industrial customers.

Tilson's capabilities in systems integration aim to simplify operations and increase the efficiency and productivity for service providers and smart factories. The partnership leverages Tilson's network engineering, construction and operational service capabilities, together with Tilson's growing infrastructure affiliate who develops, owns, and leases back neutral host indoor and outdoor wireless networks.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ericsson for this Industry 4.0 initiative to deliver unique, custom and cost-effective solutions for clients as they navigate real time operations," said Alda Licis, VP of Infrastructure. "Tilson's ability to finance the infrastructure development creates value for manufacturing and industry customers by providing flexible lease back assets on extended payment terms."

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson Industry Connect is a dedicated wireless cellular network that provides secure, reliable coverage, high device density, and predictable latency. Leveraging this connectivity solution, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes and data, using 4G/LTE now with a clear path to 5G.

"Adopting cellular connectivity solutions based on Ericsson technology allows Tilson to offer industrial customers a solution that increases productivity," said Thomas Noren, Head of Dedicated Networks at Ericsson. "By becoming a member of the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program, Tilson is ready to play a pivotal role in improving business outcomes for customers.

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

