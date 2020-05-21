Dcode and Pangiam Announce 'Trade & Travel' Partnership

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dcode and Pangiam announced a commercial partnership, to accelerate emerging tech companies that can enhance the safety, security, and traveler experiences of the trade and travel industries. The Dcode and Pangiam partnership has been in the works for nearly a year and combines a proven go-to-market acceleration strategy with decades of experience in security and innovation in the U.S. government and trade and travel industries.

"These highly regulated industries and emerging tech have a lot to gain in working together," said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. "We joined forces with Pangiam to combine its expertise in the trade and travel spaces with our success getting emerging tech and federal agencies to work together, improving the way government runs."

"Pangiam is excited to join with Dcode. There are a multitude of opportunities for improving the passenger experience and increasing facilitation and security in the trade and travel environments. The technology is there. Together, we're confident we can bring our shared expertise to shape the future of technology in our industries," said Pangiam CEO Patrick Flanagan.

Trade and travel are highly regulated industries looking for emerging tech solutions, but scouting and vetting emerging tech that can support those mission-critical needs can be extremely difficult. Understanding emerging security and facilitation challenges in real time and anticipating trends can also be an uphill battle, particularly now.

In 2019, Dcode and Pangiam saw an opportunity to connect these industries, which play significant roles in the U.S. economy, to the most promising emerging tech. The Dcode and Pangiam partnership aims to unlock massive market potential for tech companies and ground-breaking advancements for trade and travel.

Trade & Travel will run multiple eight-week acceleration programs each year focused on specific challenges — such as passenger and cargo screening, passenger experience, identity management, and sustainability-focused logistics — and select the best tech companies that apply to participate. The first Trade & Travel acceleration program, beginning this summer, focuses on Passenger Screening and Safety, particularly on Covid-19 response in the commercial aviation sector.

The Trade & Travel accelerator will help tech companies:

Understand technology and security trends in the trade and travel industries

Identify opportunities based on the needs of major multinationals and governments

Develop effective go-to-market strategies

Build a coalition of proven go-to-market partners that complement the technology

The acceleration programs enable tech companies to contribute to global safety and security challenges. Ultimately, Trade & Travel aims to drastically reduce companies' time to revenue and empower commercial partners with early access to cutting-edge technologies critical to their development.

Emerging tech companies can apply for the inaugural Trade & Travel accelerator at tradeandtravel.dcode.co.

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, driving more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Visit dcode.co to learn more.

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings through the use of emerging technology. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of experience at senior levels of the U.S. government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges and aspirations of governments and industry leaders around the world.

Contact: media@dcode.co

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dcode-and-pangiam-announce-trade--travel-partnership-301063241.html

SOURCE Dcode